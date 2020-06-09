Late for Work 6/9: Ravens and Lions Swap Starting Quarterbacks in ESPN's Reset Draft

Ravens and Lions Swap Starting Quarterbacks in ESPN's Reset Draft

What if the NFL hit the reset button and every player was available on the open market? How would a free-agent draft unfold?

That's the hypothetical scenario ESPN presented to its NFL Nation writers, who were tasked with selecting a quarterback, non-quarterback offensive player, defensive player and wild-card pick in a four-round draft. The goal was to build a foundation for a team that would win a Super Bowl within five years.

While it's obviously nothing more than a fun "what if?" exercise, it is interesting to see which players were drafted and which team selected them. The 2020 draft order was used, with traded picks reversed, and a snaking format. That means the Ravens' first selection was at No. 28.

In the real draft in 2018, the Ravens got Lamar Jackson with the final pick in the first round at No. 32 overall, but he was long gone in this make-believe draft. The 2019 NFL MVP was taken by the Detroit Lions with the third-overall pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Patrick Mahomes No. 1 overall, and the Washington Redskins took Russell Wilson second. Three picks after the Lions took Jackson, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was drafted sixth-overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

"When Jackson – who I thought would go No. 1 or No. 2 – fell to me, it seemed too good to be true," Lions reporter Michael Rothstein wrote.

With the Lions grabbing the Ravens quarterback, Baltimore – whose selections were made by Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley – fittingly drafted Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford at No. 28. Just like in real life, the Ravens were praised for getting great value with their pick.

"Stafford was one of the steals of the draft, as the 32-year-old remains an above-average starter," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote.

Hensley wrote: "As one team official said long ago, you need a strong-armed quarterback to compete in the AFC North. Stafford was too obvious. The only other worthy quarterbacks available were either too young (Tua Tagovailoa) or too risky because of health (Cam Newton)."

Here are the Ravens' other selections:

* Round 2 (37): Julio Jones, WR

* Round 3 (92): J.J. Watt, DE

* Round 4 (101): Stefon Diggs, WR

"The Ravens' mindset is to take a running back [in the second round], but Jones was sitting there at the No. 37 overall pick. As Baltimore showed time and time again in the 2020 NFL draft, you take the best player available," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens have traditionally had vocal leaders on defense, so it made perfect sense to take someone like J.J. Watt. For the wild-card spot, the targets were running back Nick Chubb and kicker Justin Tucker. But both were selected in the five picks before I was on the clock. The top player left at the No. 101 pick, in my opinion, was Diggs."

Clay used a four-tier system to evaluate each team's draft. He placed the Ravens in Tier 2.

"This team will have a short window with Jones and Watt nearing the end of their primes. Will Diggs dig being second in line at WR?" Clay wrote.

In addition to Jackson and Stanley, the other Ravens selected were: OLB Matthew Judon by the Buffalo Bills (Round 4, No. 86) and Tucker by the Green Bay Packers (Round 4, No. 99).

Expectations for Jackson in 2020 and Beyond

With Jackson winning the MVP award in his second season (his first full season as a starter), it goes without saying that expectations for him have skyrocketed entering the 2020 season.

If history is any indication, Jackson may not meet those expectations this season as far as statistics are concerned, but there could be a gold jacket in his future.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr looked at the other five players in NFL history who won the MVP award in one of their first two seasons. One is Mahomes, the 2018 MVP. The other four – Jim Brown (1957), Earl Campbell (1979), Dan Marino (1984) and Kurt Warner (1999) – are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brown is the only player on the list to repeat as MVP, and he's also the only player in NFL history to win the award in each of his first two seasons. Campbell arguably had a better season the year after he won the award, but finished second in the voting.