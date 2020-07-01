Late for Work 7/1: Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach Gives Update on Offseason Progress

MVP Season or Not, Lamar Jackson -Remains One of the NFL's Best

Lamar Jackson isn't a secret anymore.

The player who many pundits questioned overcame those doubts in MVP fashion last season.

Now Jackson enters his third season as one of the league's most electrifying young quarterbacks, biggest stars, and the focus for opposing defensive coordinators.

But as teams work to slow down Jackson, he's working even harder.

"We had this conversation when I first saw him this offseason," Joshua Harris, Jackson's personal quarterback coach, told Bleacher Report. "I told him, 'Well, now you know you're the MVP.' He looked at me strangely because we never talk about accolades. He responded, 'What do you mean, Coach?' He might have been a target before because he's the quarterback, but he's going to have a huge target on his back, and they're going to prepare more for your game.

"[Jackson] explicitly said to me, 'They're preparing for me, but I'm preparing more for them. I'm going to keep a chip on my shoulder.' He remembers being in that room before becoming the 32nd overall pick. That fuels all of his preparation and where his mindset is. He doesn't see himself as the MVP; he sees himself as the fifth quarterback taken in his draft class."

ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out that 10 of the 16 teams Jackson will face this season have already played him once. One of those teams, the Tennessee Titans, ended the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes last season.

The jump from Year 1 to Year 2 was significant, and Jackson's work ethic provides plenty of reason for improvement. Harris believes one of the biggest areas for improvement is Jackson's deep ball accuracy.

"When I looked at Lamar this past season, the thing that seemed to stick out to me – and the Ravens seemingly saw the same thing from their quotes – is Lamar needs to work on deep-ball consistency, hitting that deep ball in stride," Harris said. "And the most important to me: throws outside the numbers. Those need to be consistent with velocity.

"With the outside-the-numbers throws, the main thing is getting more of his lower half into the throw. A lot of times, those throws are more arm strength than incorporating his lower half for him – which creates lost velocity. As a result, the ball tends to tail off at the end. This allows the defensive back to jump the route, or it doesn't get where it needs to be."

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown healthy, along with the additions of rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche, the Ravens have surrounded Jackson with weapons to make that part of the passing game a bigger threat.

Even if Jackson doesn't match the crazy numbers from last year, that doesn't make or break a successful season.

"If only because it's virtually impossible to improve on an MVP campaign, history suggests that Jackson will decline some this season," Barnwell wrote.

Patrick Mahomes regressed last season following his MVP campaign and still took the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title. The target is bigger on Jackson's back, but so are the expectations. Pundits believe Jackson will fulfill them.

"Jackson isn't going anywhere," Barnwell added. "He's going to present the same problems for opposing defenses in the years to come, and the Ravens are committed to building their offense around his dizzying array of skills. Asking for another MVP performance in 2020 is likely too much, but he should remain one of the best quarterbacks in football."

John Harbaugh Ranked Among NFL's Top Coaches

Consistency at head coach is hard to find, but John Harbaugh enters his 13th season in Baltimore riding high.

CBS Sports' Sean-Wagner McGough ranked his top 10 head coaches and sees Harbaugh in the top three along with Andy Reid and Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh, the reigning AP Coach of the Year, has never had a losing season, led the Ravens to eight playoff appearances, and won a Super Bowl title.

But what McGough believes is Harbaugh's most impressive accolade is the transition to Jackson.