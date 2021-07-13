Late for Work 7/13: NFL Executives Have Wide Range of Opinions on Lamar Jackson

Jul 13, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Kyle Barber

Writer

071321-LFW
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

NFL Executives Struggle to Rank Jackson in Top QBs Poll; Still Places Top 10

ESPN recently conducted a survey consisting of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to find out who are the NFL's best players at each position. According to Jeremy Fowler, the voters were asked to pick the best players heading into 2021.

"The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2021," Fowler wrote. "This is not a five-year projection or an achievement award. Who's the best today? Pretty simple."

After the votes were tallied, Lamar Jackson was ranked the No. 8 quarterback. But of course, the ranking didn't come without a little flair.

"Still the toughest evaluation on the list, Jackson earned more top-five votes than [Dak] Prescott and [Matthew] Stafford combined, yet many left him off the ballot altogether," Fowler wrote. "He remains one of the game's most breathtaking playmakers, and his intangibles as a tough, vocal, team-first leader resonate."

Jackson's uniqueness tends to breed a lack of consensus and this survey demonstrates it. His irreplaceable abilities are noted, but ultimately, voters are unsure where to place the Ravens' star.

Coincidentally, PFF also released their quarterback rankings for the 2021 season yesterday and PFF's Bruce Gradkowski penned Jackson at No. 8, too.

"Regression is likely when coming off an MVP campaign, and we saw that from Jackson," Gradkowski wrote. "The Ravens' offense was less effective in the run game and the offensive line struggled at times this past season.

"Still, Jackson continued to prove he is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, if not the most. If the Ravens can help him out with a more efficient and effective pass game tied into their run concepts, then I would expect Jackson to get back to MVP form. Baltimore has a tough schedule ahead compared to last year, so Jackson will have to shoulder the load to prove he can take the Ravens back to the promised land."

Ultimately, Jackson's regarded as both a top-10 quarterback and the most dynamic and breathtaking playmakers in the NFL. Not bad for a 24-year-old.

Greg Roman Working to Get Ravens Passing Attack Established

Going hand-in-hand with Jackson's quarterback ranking is Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and his determination to build the Ravens passing offense. According to Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich, this has been a thorn in Roman's side.

"Greg Roman has managed to put together dominant running attacks as an offensive coordinator," Karpovich wrote. "However, he has struggled to get the passing game rolling over his career. In eight years as an offensive coordinator for San Francisco (four years), Buffalo (two years) and the Ravens (two years), Roman never had a passing attack ranked higher than 23rd for yards."

In Roman's defense, passing yards are not the greatest measurement to define a team's passing attack. Judging solely off passing yards lacks context. While the Ravens were last in passing yards in 2020, they were first in rushing yards. That said, it sparks concern when the Ravens were the NFL's only team to not eclipse 3,000 yards passing last season.

According to Fowler's ESPN survey above, the lack of success in the passing game may be due to the lack of talent supplied to Jackson.

"An AFC scout said Baltimore had failed in the past to surround Jackson with the same arsenal that in-his-prime Colin Kaepernick got in San Francisco," Fowler wrote. "That mobile quarterback who was also coached by coordinator Greg Roman had Michael Crabtree, Anquan Boldin, Delanie Walker and Vernon Davis."

Karpovich believes it's about finding balance and incorporating the new additions brought in over the offseason.

"The Ravens need to establish more balance with the offense to perhaps make a deeper run in the playoffs," Karpovich wrote. "Baltimore had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack last season and made several offseason moves to improve that performance."

Ben Cleveland Is a Modern Day Paul Bunyan

Back in May, rookie offensive lineman Ben Cleveland became the Ravens' most interesting man after sharing stories of hunting (and eating) squirrels in Georgia.

One would figure those tales would be difficult to top, but not for the aptly nicknamed "Big Country."

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley's latest feature, that was only the beginning.

Cleveland immediately wowed fans with his sheer size. Turns out, he was 6-foot-2 at just 13 years old and wears size-17 extra wide cowboy boots.

"At the dinner table, he once ate a half-dozen double cheeseburgers in one sitting," Hensley wrote. "As a teenager, he was known to down two whole pizzas during the few hours after football practice and before going to bed."

Both formidable feats deserve recognition, but they pale in comparison to what follows.

"When he was fishing at 11 years old, Cleveland caught an 85-pound stingray at Myrtle Beach," Hensley wrote. "He didn't want anyone to get hurt on the pier, so he cut the line and let it swim away."

While Fishing stories tend to be egregious and exaggerated, there's not a doubt in my mind the stingray Cleveland caught and released weighed any less than 85-pounds. Even if I did, I'm not going to be the one to confront him about it.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Crosses Kids Up During Annual Fun Day with LJ

Check out Lamar Jackson play quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback while having fun with kids in his native South Florida.

news

Around the AFC North: Is Ben Roethlisberger Tipping-Off Opponents?

Browns reporters say they aren't the favorites in the AFC. Cincinnati ranked last among NFL travel destinations.

news

Late for Work 7/12: The Most 'Up for Grabs' Position on Ravens Roster

The competition at wide receiver will "separate" once training camp begins. Kids show their love of Lamar Jackson at his Florida Funday.

news

SociaLight: Kevin Zeitler Did Pass Blocking Sets While Wife Was in Labor

The Ravens' new right guard doesn't take a day off – not even during the birth of his second child.

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could entertain trades at a few positions this summer. The top of the Ravens' list of Unanswered Important Questions is Ronnie Stanley. Here's what they're saying in Steelers country.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up

The Ravens are ranked 10th among potential Super Bowl winners. Could Justin Tucker win the NFL MVP award? Don't underestimate Kevin Zeitler's importance to the offense. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says former Raven Eric Weddle would make a great coach.

news

Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.

news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?

news

Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards.

news

SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden is a lucky charm on the diamond.

news

Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.

Advertising