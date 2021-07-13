Late for Work 7/13: NFL Executives Have Wide Range of Opinions on Lamar Jackson

NFL Executives Struggle to Rank Jackson in Top QBs Poll; Still Places Top 10

ESPN recently conducted a survey consisting of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to find out who are the NFL's best players at each position. According to Jeremy Fowler, the voters were asked to pick the best players heading into 2021.

"The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2021," Fowler wrote. "This is not a five-year projection or an achievement award. Who's the best today? Pretty simple."

After the votes were tallied, Lamar Jackson was ranked the No. 8 quarterback. But of course, the ranking didn't come without a little flair.

"Still the toughest evaluation on the list, Jackson earned more top-five votes than [Dak] Prescott and [Matthew] Stafford combined, yet many left him off the ballot altogether," Fowler wrote. "He remains one of the game's most breathtaking playmakers, and his intangibles as a tough, vocal, team-first leader resonate."

Jackson's uniqueness tends to breed a lack of consensus and this survey demonstrates it. His irreplaceable abilities are noted, but ultimately, voters are unsure where to place the Ravens' star.

Coincidentally, PFF also released their quarterback rankings for the 2021 season yesterday and PFF's Bruce Gradkowski penned Jackson at No. 8, too.

"Regression is likely when coming off an MVP campaign, and we saw that from Jackson," Gradkowski wrote. "The Ravens' offense was less effective in the run game and the offensive line struggled at times this past season.

"Still, Jackson continued to prove he is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, if not the most. If the Ravens can help him out with a more efficient and effective pass game tied into their run concepts, then I would expect Jackson to get back to MVP form. Baltimore has a tough schedule ahead compared to last year, so Jackson will have to shoulder the load to prove he can take the Ravens back to the promised land."