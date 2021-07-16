Late for Work 7/16: Update on Justin Houston's Free Agency Status

To be fair, Ramsey did acknowledge that there are more than five outstanding corners.

"This is tough, too, because I've got a lot of respect for a lot of DBs because it ain't really me against them. It's me against the receiver, so I've got a lot of respect for them," Ramsey said.

To Ramsey's point, there are a lot of talented cornerbacks in the league. And these lists are subjective, of course. But the case for Humphrey to be on any top 5 cornerbacks list is strong.

Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, forced a league-high eight fumbles last season and ranked fourth in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per target as the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats.

In addition to coming in at No. 2 in the ESPN survey, Humphrey was second in NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' rankings, and No. 3 on Pro Football Focus' list. Ramsey was ranked No. 1 by ESPN and Brooks, and No. 2 by PFF (behind Alexander).

Here's what PFF's Ben Linsey wrote about Humphrey: "Humphrey's seamless inside-outside versatility is a big reason why he ranks so highly here. The fifth-year cornerback out of Alabama has recorded at least 800 coverage snaps in the slot and out wide throughout his NFL career. He also ranks in at least the 87th percentile in coverage grades at both alignments. The most impressive part is that it all comes in a man-heavy Baltimore defense — few cornerbacks in the league possess that kind of ability."