Late for Work 7/17: Lamar Jackson's Market Value Estimated at $170 Million Over Four Years

Biggest strength on roster: running back.

"When it came time for Baltimore to spend its second-round pick, [J.K.] Dobbins was there for the taking. The rich got richer, it seemed, with the Ravens adding a stocky powerhouse of a running back to a group that already had one in Mark Ingram. Throw in the larger Gus Edwards and speedster Justice Hill, and you've got talent for days at running back in Baltimore. This is another long-term move by the front office, which is protecting against a future Ingram departure (or decline) by drafting someone who can pair well with Ingram now and eventually become the lead back."

Biggest weakness: wide receiver.

"This could ultimately prove to be an inaccurate designation, but because Baltimore is relying on a corps that is extremely young – Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche were all drafted either in 2019 or 2020 – there are some questions about how well this group can perform for Lamar Jackson. Then again, the Ravens were just fine with a similarly unheralded group last season. It should be a very interesting Year 2 for Brown, who bulked up this offseason, and the rest of the young group as it shapes up with the continued development of Jackson."

Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Patrick Queen, linebacker.

"AFC North rivals likely winced when the Ravens took Queen with the 28th overall pick, and for good reason: 2019 was the first time in a while that Baltimore didn't have a Pro Bowler lining up at inside linebacker. The Ravens are hoping that was a rare transitional year – by the way, did you know Baltimore still finished 14-2? – following the selection of Queen, a rangy linebacker who hits above his weight."

AFC North Is No. 6 in Divisional Power Rankings

The AFC North looks on paper as if it could be one of the toughest divisions in the league this season, with some pundits predicting three teams – the Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns – will make the playoffs, which have been expanded to seven teams from each conference.

CBS Sports' John Breech isn't as high on the division. He placed the AFC North at No. 6 in his power rankings for the eight divisions.

"The AFC North was the hardest division to rank this year and that's because every team seemed to get better, but every team also seems to have one major question mark," Breech wrote.

For the Ravens, who went 14-2 and won the division by six games last season, Breech said the question is whether they can win a playoff game after going one-and-done the past two years.

"There's no doubt that Lamar Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two years, but in this league, people only care about one thing, and that's whether or not you can win in the playoffs, which Jackson hasn't been able to do," Breech wrote.