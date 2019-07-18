Late for Work 7/18: NFL Analyst Says Lamar Jackson Will Silence His Doubters

Ravens Predicted to Finish 5-11 by Sports Illustrated Writer

There seems to be plenty of cause for optimism for Ravens fans this season, but Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr begs to differ. In predicting the records for all 32 teams, Orr has the Ravens going 5-11 and finishing last in the AFC North.

While Orr's colleague at Sports Illustrated, Andy Benoit, wrote earlier this week that he expects the Ravens' defense to regress, Orr believes it's the offense that will be the problem.

"Their record here isn't a reflection of some foreseen Jackson regression, but more an offensive regression as a whole," Orr wrote.

Apparently, Orr wasn't impressed by the addition of two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram and rookie playmakers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and Justice Hill to an offense that was ninth in total yards and second in rushing yards last season.

The Ravens' history suggests Orr's prediction is off the mark. The Ravens have had just one losing season under Head Coach John Harbaugh, who is entering his 12th year. In 2015, the team was ravaged by injuries, including to Joe Flacco, and finished 5-11. The only other times the Ravens won fewer than six games were 2007 (5-11) and 1996 (4-12), the franchise's first year in Baltimore.

Orr's forecast also has the consensus division favorite Cleveland Browns going 9-7 and missing the playoffs. Orr has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning the AFC North with a 10-6 record.

Don 'Wink' Martindale Lauded as NFL's Best Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens' Wink Martindale continues to be recognized as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. In fact, former NFL executive and current analyst Michael Lombardi believes Martindale is the best.

"He's got the way to relate to players, he's smart, he can scheme and he can match up," Lombardi said on his "GM Shuffle" podcast.

In his first year as defensive coordinator last season, Martindale oversaw the league's No. 1 defense.