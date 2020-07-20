Late for Work 7/20: Jaylon Ferguson Can Have a Breakout Second Season

Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw can see a breakout season for the second-year pass rusher.

"For starters, the Ravens brass clearly has a lot of faith in Ferguson," Bradshaw wrote. "Starting nine games in 2019 after being a top-100 draft choice shows the team entrusts their defense to him. It also means he could give McPhee a run for his money to be the opening-day starter across from Judon. If he does, there will be plenty of opportunities to impress."

Ferguson started nine games during his rookie year and became more integrated into the defense as the season progressed. He finished with 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

What would constitute a successful season?

Bradshaw projected Ferguson to finish with 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. But pundits acknowledged there's room to improve.

"Ferguson ranked near the bottom among rookie edge defenders in both overall and pass-rush grade, as he picked up 30 pressures on 287 rushes," Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo wrote. "That number isn't bad, but 11 of them were late in the down, and his pass-rush win rate of 10.0% ranked just 91st out of 110 qualifiers.

"The Ravens need more players who can win one-on-one matchups up front, and the 2019 third-rounder will be a crucial part of the defensive line rotation."

"More consistent play as well as a diversification of pass-rush moves … will be needed from Ferguson to have a breakout season," Baltimore Beatdown's Adrian Charchalis added. "Nonetheless, sharing snaps with the likes of Wolfe and Justin Madubuike will allow for Ferguson to take advantage of tired offensive linemen. Needless to say, inevitably getting a few pointers from Campbell and Wolfe will only help Ferguson's development."

To compare to recent Ravens pass rushers, Judon had eight sacks in his second season, Bowser had 0.5, and Za'Darius Smith had one.

The Ravens' pass rushers have typically been late bloomers in their rookie contracts, in part because of limited opportunities with Terrell Suggs and others gobbling snaps, but Ferguson has the potential to break that mold.

"There were some talks of maybe picking up some pass rushers, et cetera, this season or bringing back some guys," Ferguson told Glenn Clark Radio. "But the road's totally clear, and here it is, Year Two. We [didn't take a] big pass rusher in the draft. I think we've got a pretty good squad right now. I'm happy. It's real confidence for me."

