Late for Work 7/21: Ravens' Offensive Playmakers Get No Respect in ESPN Rankings

Ravens' Offensive Playmakers Shown Little Respect in ESPN Rankings

ESPN's Bill Barnwell said that defense no longer wins championships, offensive stars do. With that in mind, he ranked each team's offensive playmakers (wide receivers, tight ends and running backs).

Given Barnwell's stance on how championships are won, he probably doesn't like Baltimore's chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season. He ranked the Ravens' offensive playmakers at No. 25.

"Beyond [tight end Mark] Andrews, it's not pretty," Barnwell wrote. "Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were both felled by torn ACLs, leaving Baltimore to spend the season relying on replacement-level veterans. Dobbins led the league in DVOA and averaged six yards per carry as a rookie in 2020, so there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, but Saquon Barkley is a reminder of how torn ACLs can be career-altering injuries.

"Unless (or until) the Ravens add a veteran, though, wide receiver is a problem. Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, didn't stand out as a rookie, as he averaged 1.4 yards per route run with a 19% target share. There's obviously hope he'll emerge as a No. 1, but the trade of Marquise Brown forces Bateman into that role with Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace as supplemental wideouts. The Ravens might be moving back toward a run-heavy approach, but they desperately need to add a wideout such as Will Fuller or Julio Jones before the season begins."

It's possible that the Ravens will sign a veteran wide receiver before the start of the season, although team officials have expressed confidence in their young receivers. As for Bateman not standing out as a rookie, that needs some context.

Bateman showed flashes of his potential, but he missed most of the preseason and the first five games of the regular season after undergoing groin surgery. He only played six full games with Lamar Jackson under center.

Meanwhile, Ravens running backs didn't fare much better in Sharp Football Analysis' running back rankings by unit. They came in at No. 20, down from No. 8 in last year's rankings. The rankings were determined by average ranks from Sharp Football staff voters.

"Opinions varied on Baltimore's backfield with votes ranging from 16th to 24th," Sharp Football Analysis' Ryan McCrystal wrote. "If J.K. Dobbins returns to full strength and carries the unit, the high end of that spectrum is realistic. However, if he's unable to regain his form, Gus Edwards and Mike Davis may not provide enough quality depth for the unit to succeed."

Dobbins and Edwards have shown that when they're healthy, the Ravens have a strong 1-2 punch. In 2020, when the duo shared backfield duties with Mark Ingram, Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Earlier this week, Dobbins disputed NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that it's "no sure thing" he'll be ready for Week 1.