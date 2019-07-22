Late for Work 7/22: Rich Eisen: AFC North is Ravens' Division to Lose

Yet, the Browns were predicted by Bleacher Report's NFL experts to win the AFC North this season. Cleveland received seven of eight possible votes, while the Steelers earned the lone remaining vote.

The reigning division champs didn't receive a single vote. However, BR's Connor Rodgers backed his support for the Ravens on the "Stick to Football" Podcast and still sees them at the top of the division.

Rodgers pointed to the help Jackson will have around him on both sides of the ball.

"I'm still a believer in this team," Rodgers said. "... I like Baltimore. I think they have the best secondary in football. … They're very, very deep at corner. Their safety tandem of Tony Jefferson and Earl Thomas can take away the football. Yet, we have to see growth from Jackson as a passer. They can't just run the football every single play. I think Brown, if he can stay healthy, can really help out there, not just as a receiver, but once again clearing out space for the run game.

"I think the Ravens are going to win this division at 11-5. I still like the core they have and the experience the coaching staff has in Baltimore."

Most Interesting Training Camp Battles to Watch

With the Ravens' first training camp practice set for Thursday, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer outlined the four most interesting position battles to watch over the next few weeks.