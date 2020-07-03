Late for Work 7/3: Is It Risky to Place Too High Expectations on Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison?

Davenport is correct about the spotlight being on Queen and Harrison. Case in point: Earlier this week, NFL.com's Charley Casserly named them as two of the rookies who will make an impact in the AFC North.

However, it's not as if the Ravens don't have quality depth at inside linebacker, which should alleviate some of the pressure on Queen and Harrison as they get acclimated to the NFL.

"If the two rookies aren't able to pick up the NFL game quick enough to demand immediate playing time, they've got L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka returning at linebacker who have played in the system for a year already," NBC Sports' Andrew Gillis wrote.

All things considered, if drafting two players as talented as Queen and Harrison and having high expectations for them is the riskiest thing the Ravens have done this offseason, it's been a darn good offseason.

John Harbaugh Involved in Three Top 10 Coaching Matchups This Season

John Harbaugh is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, so it comes as no surprise that he was named in three of CBS Sports' John Breech's top 10 coaching matchups of the 2020 season.

Here are some excerpts:

7. Mike Vrabel vs. John Harbaugh (Week 11: Titans at Ravens): "In one of the biggest playoff upsets of the past decade, the Titans went into Baltimore as a 10-point underdog and beat down the Ravens 28-12. You have to think Harbaugh would love to get revenge in this game. On the other hand, there's a good chance Vrabel will want to prove that Tennessee's postseason win wasn't a fluke and that his team can stop Lamar Jackson again."

4. Harbaugh vs. Bill Belichick (Week 10: Ravens at Patriots): "This has arguably been one of the most entertaining coaching rivalries over the past decade, and one reason it's been so entertaining is because it hasn't been one-sided. Since September 2012, Harbaugh and Belichick have faced each other six times with each coach winning three games."