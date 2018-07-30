Late for Work 7/30: Plot Twist! Ravens Pursuing Free-Agent Corner AND Joe Flacco an Elite Pass Catcher

General Manager Ozzie Newsome has always said you can never have enough corners (or pass rushers). And, Zrebiec makes a sound point about previous injuries at the position, which have hurt down the stretch during the Ravens' past playoff hunts. Finally, it's rare to have a free agent of Breeland's caliber and young age available in late July, so if there's a chance to get him, why not try?

He has 60 starts under his belt with the Washington Redskins and has shown to be durable throughout grueling 16-game seasons. Breeland's tallied eight interceptions and 60 passes defensed over his four-year career. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 69 corner last year. For comparison, Jimmy Smith was No. 21, Marlon Humphrey was No. 37 and Brandon Carr was No. 72.

The other teams that have shown interest in Breeland either have a greater need for him on their roster or more money to offer, but the Ravens have been described by Anderson as one of the most "aggressive."

"Any team coming on strong late can usually finish the job, but here's the thing about the Ravens: they’re loaded at cornerback," wrote FanSided's Matt Conner. "I mean, sure every team could use more defensive backs in an agreeable way that acknowledges the rigors of the NFL season, but the Ravens have more than most at the position. … So the question for the Ravens is really this: do you know something about your own corners that the rest of us do not?"

"Breeland is a very intriguing player," added Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler. "If Breeland joined the Ravens, it would almost be unfair. Jimmy Smith is about as elite as they come. Humphrey is right behind Smith, he looks like a dominant young cornerback. Putting Breeland in a group with guys like Tavon Young, Maurice Cannady and Anthony Averett would be a dream come true. All we can do now is wait and see, but this is very interesting news coming out of Owings Mills."

Plot Twist II: Joe Flacco Is an Elite Pass Catcher

When reports came out that the Ravens could use Lamar Jackson in two-quarterback sets, national media came unhinged and insinuated that Baltimore was trying to turn him into a full-fledged wide receiver, a position Jackson made clear he doesn't play when asked to run wide receiver drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Of course, that was never the Ravens' intention.