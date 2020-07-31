Late for Work 7/31: Analyst Compares Lamar Jackson to NBA's James Harden

Analyst Compares Lamar Jackson to NBA's James Harden

Lamar Jackson has drawn comparisons to Michael Vick for his playing style, and to Patrick Mahomes for his career arc. Now the Ravens quarterback is being compared to NBA star James Harden, and it's not intended as a compliment.

The comparison was discussed on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast," with the idea being that Jackson and Harden both have had spectacular regular seasons but have come up short in the postseason.

"It's probably not fair, but this idea that James Harden can beat up on the bad teams and his stuff works in the regular season, but then when you get down to the best four teams, they're going to have the players and the scheme to be able to neutralize a guy like James Harden," Ahmed Fareed said when asking Simms about the comparison. "Is there any truth that that way of thinking could go over to Lamar Jackson and that the best four teams always will have an answer for that kind of player?"

Simms replied: "I think there is some truth. I understand the comparison being made there. … It's cool when you're running around and making people miss, and that's why he was the No. 1 player [on NFL Network's 'NFL Top 100 Players of 2020']. … You don't have to watch games; you just saw the numbers and highlights and went, 'Damn, he's awesome.'

"But if they're going to go to that next round of the playoffs, or get to the final four or the Super Bowl, his game will have to grow a little bit as a pocket passer. Because I don't think the great defenses, once you get into that divisional round, or get into the championship game, they're not going to be overpowered or fooled by some of the things that might work in the regular season for the Ravens."

I think Fareed nailed it when he began the discussion by saying the comparison probably isn't fair. No disrespect to Harden, but he's been in the NBA for 11 years; Jackson, 23, just completed his first full season as a starter. It's way, way too early to suggest Jackson is a great regular-season player who gets "figured out" in the postseason.

Perhaps a better comparison – certainly not in terms of playing style, but perhaps (and hopefully) career arc – would be to Peyton Manning, who lost his first three playoff games but went on to win two Super Bowls and play in two others.

As for the notion that Jackson "beat up on the bad teams," the fact is that he went 5-1 against playoff teams during the 2019 regular season. In those games, he threw nine touchdown passes to one interception and rushed for 443 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Jackson also threw five touchdown passes (with no interceptions) and ran for 95 yards in a 45-6 road win over the Los Angeles Rams, who just missed the playoffs after going to the Super Bowl the year before. Jackson and the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, who played in this year's Super Bowl.

On a side note, NFL.com's Adam Schein re-ranked the top 10 players on the NFL Top 100 list. He placed Jackson at No. 3, behind Mahomes and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.