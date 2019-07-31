Late for Work 7/31: As Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Takes the Field, These Challenges Await

Reed's arrival in Baltimore happened almost unexpectedly. Holding the 24th pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, the Ravens watched all 23 of their top prospects come off the board.

"The team's top targets were Boston College running back William Green, Arizona State offensive tackle Levi Jones and Northwestern linebacker Napoleon Harris," Hensley wrote. "But Jones went to Cincinnati at No. 10, and Green went to Cleveland at No. 16. Baltimore was set to take Harris with the No. 24 pick until the Oakland Raiders selected him one spot earlier."

The only Hall of Famer in the draft class happened to fall right into Ozzie Newsome's lap.

Reed patrolled the final third of the field in Baltimore for 11 seasons and became a staple on the Ravens' dominant defenses. Analysts, along with former coaches and players,[comma] praised Reed's ball-hawking instincts.

"He's just one of the best all-around players to ever put on an NFL uniform, cleary to put on a Baltimore Ravens uniform," ESPN's Louis Riddick said.

"You're talking about one of the smartest, one of the most instinctive secondary players to ever play in the history of the NFL," Riddick said. "... And when you think about Reed, you think about just big, big plays … You knew this; the play wasn't over after he intercepted the football. He was probably going to take it to the house on you, and they were going to be celebrating down there in Baltimore."