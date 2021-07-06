Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

FB Patrick Ricard (27)

Why they may extend him: "Ricard is arguably the best blocking fullback in the league and he's improved as a pass catcher, his skill set fitting in perfectly with the Ravens' unconventional offense. The former Maine standout has become a tone-setter for the Ravens and guys with his combination of size, strength and versatility aren't easy to find."

Why they may not: "Cap space will be at a premium with the expected deal for Jackson and there could be some hesitance to use a chunk of it on a player who touches the ball infrequently, especially if the team believes it has a much cheaper alternative."

What it may cost: "At $5.4 million per year, former Raven and current 49er Kyle Juszczyk is the highest-paid fullback in the league by a wide margin. I don't know that Ricard gets that much, but his agent can certainly make the case that he's every bit as important to the offense as Juszczyk is to the 49ers."

How it may play out: "Ricard was a big-time find for the Ravens and he fits the organization so well. As long as Ricard's contract demands are reasonable, team officials should be able to get a deal done."

DL Brandon Williams (32)

Why they may extend him: "Williams has been a core piece for the Ravens for a long time and when he's been out, the team's run defense has mostly struggled. The Ravens really don't have a proven young interior run stuffer on their roster who could step in for Williams if he departs and the team's decision-makers have always prioritized stopping the run."

Why they may not: "Entering his ninth NFL campaign, Williams is 32 years old and he's missed games in three of the past four seasons, so it would be understandable if the Ravens had concerns about his durability."

What it may cost: "He took a pay cut this year and his base salary is $6 million. Williams might have to accept less than that."