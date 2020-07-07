Late for Work 7/7: What Does Patrick Mahomes' Mega-Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Regarding when the Ravens would look to get a new deal done with Jackson, there are two schools of thought. One is to follow the example of the Chiefs (among others) and do it after Jackson's third season.

"For Jackson, next offseason is likely the time the quarterback will sign an extension, similarly to how Mahomes did on Monday," Cadeaux wrote. "In recent years, we've seen Jared Goff and Carson Wentz also sign lucrative extensions following their third professional season. But as the salary cap continues to change, and now with Mahomes' record deal, the reality is that Jackson's future contract numbers are a guessing game.

"Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott are both due for extensions, and each could happen before Jackson signs a new deal. Those future deals will likely only increase what Jackson, who has an already more impressive resume than both of them, can command."

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler wrote: "This time next year the Ravens could feel pressure to follow the Chiefs. Kansas City just made precedent. No matter what the numbers add up to, the Chiefs have forever changed how top-level quarterbacks are paid early in their career. There will be ripples of this decision that impact other NFL teams and the Ravens are the only team who has a player even comparable to Mahomes.

"Getting the big deal out of the way does have some advantages. The Ravens don't have to get into contract negotiations now, but let's be honest, they aren't far away. It will be compelling to see how many years the Ravens offer to Jackson when they want to extend his contract. It will be the ultimate chance to put their money where their mouth is in regards to the sustainability of this offense."

On the other hand, the longer the Ravens continue to pay Jackson on his rookie contract, the more flexibility they have to surround him with quality talent.