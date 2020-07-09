Late for Work 7/9: Lamar Jackson Not in Top 5 in ESPN's Quarterback Rankings

Lamar Jackson Not in Top 5 in ESPN's Quarterback Rankings

One would think Lamar Jackson silenced his doubters for good with his remarkable, record-breaking season last year, but that's not the case.

Despite being named the second unanimous MVP in NFL history in 2019, Jackson didn't even place in the top five in ESPN's rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks heading into this season. Jackson came in at No. 6.

The objective of the rankings was to identify the best quarterbacks right now. It was "not a five-year projection or an achievement award." To determine the rankings, ESPN got input from more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

The quarterbacks who placed ahead of Jackson were Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Drew Brees. Not to take anything away from any of them, but it's worth noting that Jackson outplayed both Wilson and Watson in head-to-head meetings last season.

Jackson's highest ranking among the panelists was No. 2, with his lowest being No. 12. It's mind-boggling that someone actually believes there are 11 quarterbacks better than Jackson, who led the league in touchdown passes last year, set a rushing record for a quarterback and is 19-3 as a starter in the regular season.

"Some passing purists have a tough time putting Jackson too high, despite his No. 2 ranking in QBR (77.5) inside the pocket, and throwing 11 touchdowns under pressure," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "They believe, despite playmaking perhaps never seen before and improving accuracy, that the Ravens' offense built around his skill set masks a passer who is good but not great."

One AFC executive said of Jackson: "He is who he is – always a threat, but as more teams figure out Baltimore's offense, they won't be as caught off guard. He'll eventually make plays with his arm, but he's not a guy you'd have a lot of confidence in doing it consistently."

Attempting to diminish Jackson's accomplishments because the offense was tailored to him doesn't pass muster. Shouldn't every team play to their quarterback's skill set? Moreover, the quarterback position is evolving, and dual threats such as Jackson are leading the way.

An NFC executive said "the figure-Baltimore-out argument is cute – until Jackson runs through your gap assignment."

"Defenses thought they were ready for him last year and he bludgeoned them," an AFC executive said. "He's doing things at a crazy elite level that no one has seen. They do such a good job with him, and he still wakes up a better athlete than 99% of the league."