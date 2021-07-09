Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up

Sean McVay Says Former Raven Eric Weddle Would Be a Great Coach

When Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay was asked on his "Flying Coach" podcast which of his former players would be good coaches, he mentioned former Raven Eric Weddle.

McVay, who coached Weddle in his final season in 2019, said he learned a lot from the six-time Pro Bowl safety.

"John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players," McVay said. "I think John Johnson, who's going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence."

Weddle, who spoke to the Ravens defense in a virtual meeting last offseason, said at the time that he would consider returning to the team as a scout or coach in the future if the opportunity arose

After Weddle announced his retirement in February 2020, he told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec that he considers himself a Raven even though he played just three of his 13 seasons in Baltimore.

"Everybody knows how much I loved that place and how much joy and happiness it brought, and how much I tried to give to them," Weddle said. "I think they admire that and how I helped that organization and team to build what it is now. I had a strong hand in a lot of those guys. That's obviously something that is there, and of course, I'd be open and honored to have those conversations if they ever happen."