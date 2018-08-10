Late for Work 8/10: Digging Into What Happened During Last Night's Impressive Win

Digging Into What Happened During Last Night's Impressive Win

Well, that was a fun home opener.

Few could have predicted the Ravens would beat the Rams, 33-7, and would hold a 23-0 advantage at halftime. Yes, the Rams hardly played any starters, including quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year. But the Ravens still looked good, and should have plenty of positives to build on as they move forward.

Flacco Puts Quarterback "Controversy" to Bed: Many national media pundits have pushed the narrative that there's a quarterback controversy brewing in Baltimore this summer.

That hasn't come from the coaching staff, which has said clearly from Day 1 that Joe Flacco will be the Ravens' starter in 2018, nor has it come from the majority of local media members who are around the team on a daily basis.

Flacco has encouraged everyone around the Ravens organization with his play during training camp, but this was the first time he took the field in a game in 2018, and he showed why he is the clear starter. His throws were crisp, and he even showed off some mobility that he lacked last year.

"A full-on test this wasn't, not with the Rams playing reserves instead of their many defensive superstars," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "But Flacco looked just as good leading the Ravens to an opening score as he has in practice."

While Flacco's final stat line for the game was strong after going 5-for-7 for 71 yards and a touchdown pass to fullback Pat Ricard, that he's on the field at all shows this year is different than previous seasons. As PressBox’s Bo Smolka points out, "Flacco has already played more this preseason than all last preseason."

Walker wrote "the Ravens' playoff hopes for 2018 are inextricably linked with Flacco's hopes." The offense's first drive on Thursday gives hope that the Ravens will be in good hands with Flacco under center this season.

"He played with better mechanics than he has in a long time," Ebony Bird’s Chris Schisler wrote. "His throws weren't late and he didn't seem interested in check downs. Flacco looked absolutely prepared for that moment. Despite playing against backups, the touchdown drive was a very positive sign for the Ravens."

Edge Rush Makes Statement: A lot of the chatter surrounding the Ravens' defense this offseason has been focused on the talent and depth of the secondary. Though the secondary performed extremely well against the Rams, it's the edge rush that got the most attention.

Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Tim Williams and Zach Seiler all contributed sacks. Ebony Bird’s Richard Bradshaw put it best by writing "just about everyone looked great."

"This is exactly the kind of production that gets you excited for the 2018 season," Bradshaw wrote. "The Ravens defense a year ago was terrific, but if everyone stays healthy this year's version could be even better."

Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi highlighted Judon, saying he "shows no signs of slowing down from the quantum leap he made as an all-around player in 2017." Lombardi was also impressed by Seiler, a rookie seventh-round pick, calling him "an interesting player to watch. He's a rather dominant force when taking on backups."