Late for Work 8/13: Dan Orlovsky: Rashod Bateman Injury 'Is Huge, Huge Concern'

Players to Watch Against Saints

There are a number of intriguing players to keep an eye on in tomorrow night's preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher and Baltimore Beatdown's Spencer Schultz identified several such players. Here's a look six of them, with excerpts from Oestreicher and Schultz's comments:

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

"Ferguson hasn't especially stood out during training camp so far, which could grow to be a problem if he also fails to make a statement during the preseason," Oestreicher wrote. "Baltimore signed edge rusher Justin Houston a few weeks ago, and his presence could complicate if Ferguson gets a roster spot or not due to the depth that the team now has at outside linebacker that also includes Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and others."

DL Justin Madubuike

"He trained with Aaron Donald in Pittsburgh this offseason and has been one of the most explosive players on the Ravens roster throughout training camp," Schultz wrote. "His explosiveness off the ball has been a constant problem for offensive lineman throughout one-on-one's and in team drills. Watching Madubuike's hype meet his play would be a sight for sore eyes, as the Ravens have one of the oldest defensive lines in the NFL."

TE Josh Oliver

"From the way camp has gone, the Ravens can kiss their 2022 seventh-round pick goodbye," Schultz wrote. "The Ravens sent the pick to Jacksonville for Oliver, under the condition that he's on their roster to begin the 2021 regular season. Oliver has done nothing but make that decision look wise so far. He's the closest thing they've had to Mark Andrews, maybe even considering Hayden Hurst.

"From the first day of camp, Oliver found himself working in certain 12 personnel packages. Oliver has been used particularly in spread formations. He's been utilized in short motions and made a living up the seams, displaying a monstrous catch radius along with an aggressive 'my ball' attitude."

WR James Proche II

"Wide receiver James Proche II has been the most impressive player at Ravens' training camp so far, making multiple plays almost every single day," Oestreicher wrote. "After not getting a lot of opportunities to make an impact last season, the second-year wide receiver will look to carry over his great start to camp to a game setting against the Saints."

WR Tylan Wallace

"With Rashod Bateman out, Wallace has a chance to earn himself significant playing time early in the season," Schultz wrote. " … Wallace looks every bit of an ancillary contributor who could take on a larger role if he can prove as physically tough as he was in college after the catch. This is a prime opportunity for Wallace to assert himself in the rotation. He's shown competitiveness as a blocker and seeks contact in all facets. Whether that will translate into NFL games is a key question."

CB Chris Westry

"One of the biggest standouts of 2021 training camp has been cornerback Chris Westry," Oestreicher wrote. "After signing a futures contract back in January with the Ravens, the 6-foot-4 cornerback has flashed during practices over the past couple of weeks.

"Westry is fighting for a roster spot along with players such as Davontae Harris, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey and others. He's been the biggest standout among that group, and with a strong preseason, Westry could earn a place on the 53-man [roster]."