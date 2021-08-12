Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Injury concerns have dogged Sammy Watkins' career, but as other Ravens receivers have been forced to the sideline during training camp, Watkins continues to stack good practices – even on blistering days like Thursday.

Watkins made several big plays during Thursday's session, including hauling in a perfectly thrown bomb from Trace McSorley during 7-on-7s. Watkins also won three straight battles against Marcus Peters in red-zone matchups, including one that was basically a jump ball.

Besides his deep ball, however, Watkins' explosion is standing out at practice. On a slant over the middle, Watkins made an extended fingertips grab and burst between two defenders. When Watkins gets the ball in his hands, he gets up the field in a hurry. He's going to greatly help the Ravens get more yards after catch this season.

With Rashod Bateman scheduled for groin surgery and sidelined until September and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown still not back from a hamstring injury, Watkins' importance in the Ravens' passing game is even more magnified.