Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

Steelers Writer: Pittsburgh Can Dominate Ravens If Defense Avoids Mistakes

Forecasting the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North over the heavily favored Ravens might classify as a bold prediction. But suggesting the Steelers could dominate the Ravens when they meet? Now that's BOLD.

After analyzing film of last season's two Baltimore-Pittsburgh games (both won by the Ravens), Behind The Steel Curtain's Geoffrey Benedict concluded that if the Steelers eliminate defensive mistakes, they can dominate the Ravens in 2020.

"If the defense can perform like they did in the second half of the Week 5 Ravens matchup, the Steelers won't be in a position to be competitive with their division rivals, they will be in a position to dominate them and take back the AFC North title," Benedict wrote.

The Ravens won that Week 5 matchup at Heinz Field, 26-23 in overtime, to end a two-game losing streak and start a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also beat the Steelers in Week 17, 28-10. With the top seed in the AFC clinched, the Ravens rested Lamar Jackson and several other starters in that game against a Pittsburgh team that was battling for a playoff berth.

"The 2019 Steelers defense had Lamar Jackson largely solved," Benedict wrote. "There were a few big problems, most notably [linebackers] Mark Barron and Devin Bush making mental mistakes in Week 5, and [defensive tackle] Javon Hargrave being exploited by power run schemes in Week 17.