Late for Work 8/18: Dez Bryant Reportedly in Baltimore for Tryout

There's also the question of whether Bryant would be a good fit in the locker room.

"[Bryant's] fire is what the Ravens need on offense, but that same passion for the game can be an absolute headache on the sideline as well as in the locker room," Russell Street Report's Jermaine Lockett wrote. "We've all seen the blowups."

Robinson told Shaffer that Bryant has shown maturity in how he's approached his new opportunity. He said Bryant "would rather be a No. 3 receiver, a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver" and is eager to embrace a mentor role with young receivers.

Speaking of the young receivers, if Bryant were to make the team, who would he have to beat out?

Baltimore typically keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead IV and rookie Devin Duvernay are locks, and rookie James Proche II is the leading candidate to handle punt returns and was a sure-handed receiver in college. Chris Moore is valuable on special teams, and 2018 fourth-round pick Jaleel Scott had a strong preseason last year to earn a roster spot. Antoine Wesley, 22, also made some nice plays in the preseason and spent the season on the practice squad.

"If you are the Ravens, there is no harm in taking a look," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote of Bryant. "Miles Boykin is really the team's only bigger receiver and if Bryant still has something in the tank, he could at least be a big and physical red-zone target. The Ravens also don't have much experience in their wide receiver room. Willie Snead IV is the only veteran and now Chris Moore, who is on the roster primarily because of special teams, will miss a few weeks with a broken finger."

It's worth noting that the Ravens have had success in the past signing former Pro Bowl receivers after their 30th birthday. The list includes Steve Smith Sr. (35), Derrick Mason (31) and Anquan Boldin (30).