Iman Marshall Suffers Major Knee Injury, Placed on IR

A fourth-round pick in 2019 from USC, Marshall was competing for a roster spot as part of a deep cornerback rotation led by Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith.

Marshall spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, but he was activated to the 53-man roster in November and appeared in three games. While he played just four snaps on defense, Marshall played 43 snaps on special teams.

In other injury-related news, Harbaugh said wide receiver Chris Moore suffered a broken finger. Moore, who caught three passes for 21 yards last season, is a standout on special teams.

"It's amazing, the same thing happened last year," Harbaugh said. "Chris knows how to deal with that. He'll be fine, but it will be a few weeks until that bone heals."