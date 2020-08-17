Iman Marshall Suffers Major Knee Injury, Placed on IR

Aug 17, 2020 at 03:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081720-Marshall
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Iman Marshall

Second-year cornerback Iman Marshall suffered a major knee injury Sunday that could cost him the 2020 season.

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, Marshall's injury was severe and will require surgery. Marshal was placed on injured reserve Monday, and is expected to miss the entire season.

"Iman Marshall had a major knee injury yesterday, unfortunately," Harbaugh said Monday. "He had been working hard and practicing well. Just came down on his right leg really awkwardly. He's going to need major surgery. I believe it's ACL, MCL."

A fourth-round pick in 2019 from USC, Marshall was competing for a roster spot as part of a deep cornerback rotation led by Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith.

Marshall spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, but he was activated to the 53-man roster in November and appeared in three games. While he played just four snaps on defense, Marshall played 43 snaps on special teams.

In other injury-related news, Harbaugh said wide receiver Chris Moore suffered a broken finger. Moore, who caught three passes for 21 yards last season, is a standout on special teams.

"It's amazing, the same thing happened last year," Harbaugh said. "Chris knows how to deal with that. He'll be fine, but it will be a few weeks until that bone heals."

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson were the other two players not at Monday's practice, but Harbaugh said they'll be back in a couple days at most.

