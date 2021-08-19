Late for Work 8/19: Brian Baldinger Expects 'Same Old Ravens' on Offense

Brian Baldinger Expects 'Same Old Ravens' on Offense

Much of the talk surrounding the Ravens this offseason has focused on what is expected to be an improved passing attack and more diverse offense.

However, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger isn't buying it. Even though the Ravens have more weapons in the passing game, Baldinger said he doesn't expect the offense to look much different than it has since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback.

"If you think that they're going to come out there and balance it up, you know, throw for 250 and run for 150, that's not who they're going to be," Baldinger said on the "Baldy's Breakdowns" podcast. "So my guess is that we're going to see a whole lot of the same old Ravens that we've seen for the last three years.

"They've got to kind of work in Rashod Bateman in the passing game and the downhill throws to Hollywood [Brown]; they're going to lean on Mark Andrews on third down. I think it's going to be more of the same once we start the season in September."

Baldinger's co-host, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, expressed a similar sentiment, saying the Ravens will "default to who they are."

There's no denying that running the football is what the Ravens do better than any team in the league, so of course they're not going to radically change their offense. However, they surely wouldn't have invested a first-round pick in Bateman and signed Sammy Watkins if they weren't committed to making the offense more diverse and, specifically, more effective throwing outside the numbers.

That said, the fact that the Ravens haven't had nearly as much time to get the passing game in sync in training camp as they would've liked is a concern. Jackson missed eight practices due to COVID-19, Bateman is recovering from groin surgery and isn't expected back until next month, and Brown and Miles Boykin have been out with hamstring injuries.

"We would like to say that you can do it once the season begins, but it's very difficult when you shrink the reps significantly," ESPN's Jeff Saturday said. "You save guys legs for Sunday and Monday. You don't want to push the envelope once the season begins. So this is the time to find that chemistry, to find out, 'Hey, Lamar, when can you fit that ball in, what's the route really going to look like.'

"All of those factors play a huge part in the development of this passing game. It's not going to happen. Basically, what you're going to see is what Baltimore did last season because they're not going to be able to progress this thing like they want."

Baldinger said he has no doubt the Ravens will make the playoffs for a fourth straight season, but how far they can go in the postseason remains to be seen.

"They have depth and they play great defense, and the special teams are always going to be a staple of strength," he said. "To me, they shape up to be a playoff team. How far they go … we've got to see what they can do against Kansas City and Buffalo and probably Cleveland.