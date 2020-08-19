Late for Work 8/19: Miles Boykin's Emergence Could Affect a Dez Bryant Signing 

Three AFC North Teams Could Make the Playoffs

The AFC North is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions, and pundits believe that three teams could make the playoffs.

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson and Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer each have the Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns in the postseason.

"The Steelers somehow managed to get to 8-8 without Ben Roethlisberger because of their elite defense led by T.J. Watt and the No. 1 pass rush," Iyer wrote. "… [T]hey should feel confident they can be at least two games better with Big Ben to make the playoffs another time with Mike Tomlin.

"Watch for the Browns becoming a third playoff representative from this division, even with a .500 record. Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheming and influence will be huge on Baker Mayfield, and so will having a more diverse, balanced and explosive attack. Defensively, with Myles Garrett up front and an improved secondary, Cleveland can find enough complementary success."

With the introduction of another wild-card spot in each conference, three teams in the same division making the playoffs is even more of a possibility. There's some unpredictability, but the expectation is that the AFC North will be improved from last season.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora ranked the AFC North as the third-best behind the NFC West and NFC South.

"Flip a coin between [Baltimore] and KC for the conference title," La Canfora wrote. "Pittsburgh nearly made the playoffs last year without a QB and gets back a Hall of Famer. That defense can win anywhere and the Steelers have a distinct chip on their shoulder that I believe will carry them well.

"I'm buying the Browns, again. Not to be a juggernaut, but to be in the thick of the Wild Card race until the end and maybe even reach the postseason."