Late For Work 8/21: Paul Rudd Annoys Ray Lewis In Madden 13 Ads

Ravens Open Practices 'A Big Hit'

While the Ravens will never be able to replicate the tradition of training camp at McDaniel College in Westminster, The Baltimore Sun's Kevin Cowherd believes the three open practices for fans this summer “have to be considered a big hit.”

The team held practice at M&T Bank Stadium (20,000 in attendance,) Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis (21,000) and Stevenson's Mustang Stadium (3,000 tickets given out to the 30,000 applicants) throughout training camp.

Cowherd acknowledged that not as many fans could watch these sessions as they would have in Westminster, but the Ravens made it a point not to isolate themselves when they made the decision to hold camp at the Under Armour Performance Center, where they feel they are better able to prepare for the season.

"The point is, each time the Ravens threw open the doors this summer, the fans turned out in droves. It was this great bonding between a football team and its fan base," wrote Cowherd. "And maybe what these practices did most of all was ease the bruised feelings a lot of fans have for the way the Ravens ditched their old training site at McDaniel College."

Cowherd says that Owner Steve Bisciotti deserves most of the credit for these open practices. At first he was concerned about making the training camp move to Owings Mills, Md., but after meeting with Ozzie Newsome, John Harbaugh and Dick Cass, he realized it was the best decision for football.

"When he finally signed off on training camp at The Castle, it was with the provision that the Ravens find some way to make it up to the fans with open practices," wrote Cowherd. "And if the scene at Stevenson and Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and the Bank this summer is any indication, Ravens fans have appreciated Bisciotti's efforts."

McClellan Has Edge Over Upshaw?

Perhaps one of the more surprising developments in training camp thus far is learning that Ravens top draft pick Courtney Upshaw is no lock to win the starting outside linebacker role opposite Paul Kruger. He started off playing with the first-team defense in minicamp, but began to lose ground in training camp in part because he suffered a shoulder injury.

Albert McClellan, who has started at the spot in both preseason games, appears to have the edge on the starting role, wrote The Sun's Matt Vensel after listening to Harbaugh talk about the competition.

"You've got to earn your stripes. You've got to earn your position, no matter what," Harbaugh told the media yesterday. "I don't know why a lot of people would think that [Upshaw would be given the starting job]. It's pretty presumptuous. The best guys play."

McClellan played in all 18 games last season (including playoffs) as an undrafted rookie from Marshall,* *and was named the starter at middle linebacker against the 49ers on Thanksgiving night when Lewis and Dannell Ellerbe where both injured.

"It sure sounds like McClellan's roster spot is secure," wrote Vensel. "He wasn't a lock coming into camp, but he might just be the frontrunner to start in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Upshaw, who looked tentative at times in Monday's practice, will eventually play a significant role this season, too. The Ravens will need him too – especially if Suggs doesn't suit up in 2012.

"But Harbaugh made it clear that nothing will be handed to him. The rookie will have to earn it."

Hensley: Williams Should Have Taken The Money

News broke late Sunday night that cornerback Cary Williams declined a three-year contract offer from the Ravens worth about $15 million. The 27-year-old veteran believed it was the right gamble to make because he's beaten the odds so many times before and thinks he will have a standout season in 2012.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley says it hard to bet against Williams, but believes he made the wrong decision.

"It's admirable to see a player, especially a cornerback, have such confidence," the AFC North blogger wrote. "But, in this case, Williams is making the wrong gamble."

Hensley gave three reasons to back his opinion: 1) Williams will be targeted by quarterbacks this year in order to avoid Lardarius Webb, 2) The loss of Terrell Suggs will make the corners' job tougher by having to cover for more time and 3) There's no guarantee that Williams will even start with Jimmy Smith competing for the job.

Cundiff Edges Tucker

I've noted on a few occasions before when Tucker has come out on top in the kicking battle, so it would only be right to mention that it was Cundiff who got the edge in practice yesterday.

Both players converted field goals from 29, 34, 41, 52 and 58 yards, according to The Baltimore Sun, but Cundiff came out the victor from beyond 60.

"With the rest of the team getting into each kick, Cundiff converted from 61 yards while Tucker's attempt from the same distance sailed wide right," wrote Jeff Zrebiec. "In fairness to Tucker, there was an issue with the snap that threw off his timing a little bit."

