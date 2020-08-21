Late for Work 8/21: Ravens Are Among Top Candidates to Be NFL's Next Dynasty

As Vrentas pointed out, the Jackson-led Ravens haven't won a playoff game much less a championship, but they seem to possess all the necessary ingredients to capture multiple titles.

It all starts, of course, with Jackson, the 23-year-old reigning NFL MVP. But he is far from the only young star on the team. Seven of the 13 players the 2019 Ravens sent to the Pro Bowl are still playing on their rookie contracts. The Ravens also have one of the league's best front offices and coaching staffs.

"Baltimore has a fantastic coach in John Harbaugh – and inherently, the team boasts a stellar culture," wrote NFL.com's Adam Schein when making the case a few months ago for the Ravens being the NFL's next dynasty. "They scout and develop and think and plan better than your team. … This organization has everything in place to serve as Kansas City's main foil for years to come. What a series of AFC title games we could have in store!"

Still, as Harbaugh has said, winning in the NFL is hard. Therefore, winning multiple championships in a short period is extremely difficult. The New England Patriots are the anomaly, having won three titles in five years-or-less on two occasions over the past 20 years. During that span, only three other teams won multiple titles: the Ravens (2000, 2012), Pittsburgh Steelers (2005, 2008) and New York Giants (2007, 2011).