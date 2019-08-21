Late for Work 8/21: Why You're Wrong to Doubt Lamar Jackson

"Factor in his ability as a runner, and you may indeed have the best season for a 21-year-old quarterback in NFL history," USA Today's Doug Farrar wrote. "Factor in the in-season adjustments, and Sharp may be on to something.

"Jackson's style is both old-school (predicated on a dominant rushing attack) and new-school (predicated on option, run-action, and play-action concepts). Whether he was the best 21-year-old quarterback ever brings up an interesting discussion. What we do know is that the 22-year-old version of Jackson will be one of the NFL's most-watched players in 2019."

Get on the bandwagon while you can, because many believe it's about to take off.

"If you doubt him, you'll probably be wrong about Jackson in 2019, too," Sharp added. "He'll be just as dynamic a runner as you remembered him being last year. But he's going to be a far better passer than what you were tricked into thinking he was last year."

Willie Henry Primed for a Breakout Season

With the bulk of the Ravens' pass rush expected to come from the edge this season, don't sleep on the interior pressure.

SB Nation's Stephen White believes defensive end Willie Henry could be one of the sack leaders in Baltimore – if he can stay healthy.

"Henry can be explosive at times getting off the football," White wrote. "[add]He uses his hands well to keep blockers off of him, and he just has a knack for being able to escape off of blocks and get to the quarterback. He has a good feel for running pass-rush games, and he is cat-quick when he runs line stunts, which puts him in good position to be able to make blocks when it ends up being a passing play.