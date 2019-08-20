News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Confident He's Fixed His Ball Security

While all the attention has been on Lamar Jackson's improved passing this summer, another critical facet of his game that needed attention was his ball-handling.

Despite not becoming the Ravens' starter until midseason, Jackson led the NFL with 12 fumbles last year, then put it on the ground three more times in the Ravens' wild-card playoff loss. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott came in second with six fumbles.

As training camp comes to an end, Jackson expressed confidence that he's cleaned that up. He joked that he got on the JUGGS machine catching passes, but Jackson actually did work with Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss and the tailbacks on practicing proper ball security.

"That's not a concern. My concern is on winning," Jackson said. "I got it fixed. Got to wait till the regular season to see what goes on."

Head Coach John Harbaugh made improving ball security a major emphasis this offseason, especially between the center and Jackson, and Jackson and his running backs. It's critical in a read-option offense with so many split-second decisions and deception.

Part of the problem last year was that the Ravens changed offensive styles midway through the year when Jackson was thrust into action. They hadn't practiced that much ball movement. After working on it all summer, Harbaugh said the Ravens are "way ahead of the curve."