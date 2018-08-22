Late for Work 8/22: There's Chatter About Ravens Being Among AFC's Best

Of the two, PennLive’s Aaron Kasinitz believes Grant's stock is currently higher because "he showed more elusiveness than White."

Grant averaged more yards on kick (25.5) and punt returns (13.0) than White, and was also on the field for 21 snaps as a wide receiver to White's four. That could also be a result of the timing of their fumbles – White's was early in the first quarter, while Grant's came during the fourth.

Despite having the early advantage, Grant wasn't able to firmly take control of the battle.

"Grant had a golden opportunity to gain a sizable advantage in the returner competition, but he failed to deliver," Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy wrote. "Despite Grant displaying his quickness and elusiveness, his fumble will be the biggest takeaway."

As for White, PressBox’s Bo Smolka fears his "star has fizzled the past few weeks." White was considered the favorite for the job entering the Indianapolis game despite missing Baltimore's second preseason game against the Rams due to an injury.

The positive for both White and Grant is that there's still two more preseason contests to make an impression, with one game being just three days away. A strong showing by either could make them the favorite for the job and not force the Ravens to look elsewhere on the roster for their return man.

"Chris Moore returning kicks and a veteran such as Willie Snead handling punts remain options," Jones wrote.

Greg Senat's Stock on the Rise

A solid performance against the Indianapolis Colts could help put rookie offensive tackle Greg Senat on the right path to making the 53-man roster.

When starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley had to leave the game in the second quarter due to a right knee strain, the Ravens chose to give Senat, a sixth-round pick out of small-school Wagner, an extended audition.

"He held his own," Levy wrote. "The Ravens could have utilized several different combinations, including shifting James Hurst to left tackle and inserting Jermaine Eluemunor or Bradley Bozeman at right guard, but they opted to sub in Senat."

According to Smolka, Senat "ended up playing 51 offensive snaps, second-most on the team behind offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr."