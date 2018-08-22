Presented by

Late for Work 8/22: There's Chatter About Ravens Being Among AFC's Best

Aug 22, 2018 at 09:40 AM
Wick-Eisenberg
Wick Eisenberg

Writer

There's Chatter About Ravens Being Among AFC's Best

The Ravens bandwagon is growing, especially after the team's 20-19 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

The loudest supporters of the Ravens appear to be the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" crew, which was full of praise for Baltimore. Kyle Brandt kicked off a segment by saying Baltimore will be a top-5 team in the AFC this season. Peter Schrager then took it to another level.

"I think this team could compete for the AFC Championship this year," Schrager said.

Schrager would go on to say, "Originally, I came into this season thinking they could challenge the Steelers. I think they can also challenge the Patriots; that's how strongly I feel about this Ravens team. They look great."

With three preseason victories and a solid month of excellent practices, the Ravens couldn't ask for any more momentum than they currently have (minus yesterday's news about Jimmy Smith's suspension, which we'll get to below). The GMFB crew isn't the only one to notice, too.

Former Ravens Head Coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick chimed in with his thoughts, and was full of praise for the offense.

"I sincerely believe this offense may be the most potent we have seen in Baltimore," Billick wrote.

Indeed, much of the excitement around the Ravens seems to start with an expectation that the offense will be better than in previous years – much better.

The optimism starts with quarterback Joe Flacco, who is as healthy as he's been in recent years, and has also been sensational during two preseason appearances. In fact, Flacco leads all quarterbacks in the preseason with a passer rating of 141.4.

"The story of Joe Flacco is you test him and he turns into an all-time great. It's incredible," Brandt said.

As for the defense, Schrager believes, "it's the best in the AFC." Sidenote: Remember when NFL.com's Adam Schein didn’t rank the Ravens’ defense among the NFL’s top 10 just a week ago?

The secondary and the interior of the defensive line is an expected strength. Who will occupy one of the starting inside linebacker spots has been one of the most intense position battles of the preseason, but whoever wins that job will be paired with one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL, C.J. Mosley.

One area that had some questions marks was the edge rush, but that unit has performed so well in preseason games that it looks like it could be a strength of the defense this season.

"Just about every single edge rusher has made an impact throughout the preseason," Ebony Bird’s Richard Bradshaw wrote. "Guys who needed to step up, a la Kamalei Correa, have had huge preseasons. Meanwhile, stalwarts like Terrell Suggs and Matt Judon have continued to look impressive. Tim Williams is a man possessed, and Tyus Bowser made an impact in his first preseason action."

Baltimore will also be aided by its schedule, according to CBSSports’ John Breech, who ranked the difficulty of every team's potential path to the Super Bowl. Breech didn't just look at strength of schedule, but also considered other factors such as when teams play each other during the season. The Ravens landed at No. 21 on the list.

Breech isn't as complimentary about the Ravens' chances as others, seeing 2018 as a boom or bust scenario.

"The Ravens' season is starting to seem like it's going to go one of two ways: They're going to surprise everyone and make a run to the postseason, or it's all going to implode in their face," Breech wrote.

R.J. White, also of CBSSports, also predicted how teams will do based off Pythagorean wins, which "takes how many points a team scored and allowed and generated an expected record based on that total." In White's opinion, it's a better way of predicting how a team will do rather than the team's record from the previous season.

The Ravens scored well, and White believes the team will be able to improve on its 9-7 record 2017.

"Vegas is expecting them to fall short of nine wins this season, but according to this data, a season with double-digit wins wouldn't be shocking in the least," White wrote.

Potential Cornerback Free Agent Acquisitions

It was announced yesterday that Baltimore's star cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. It's a big loss for a Ravens defense that hasn't been as effective when Smith hasn't been on the field.

As for how the Ravens are expected to handle Smith's absence, many envision Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Carr stepping into starting roles. It's also been predicted that someone like Stanley Jean-Baptiste, who has had a strong preseason and notched an interception against the Colts, will now round out the team's cornerback sextet on the 53-man roster.

RavensWire’s Matthew Stevens took a different approach, and looked at cornerbacks Baltimore could sign in free agency to help fill Smith's void.

Bashaud Breeland: This is the name many feel the Ravens should go for if they do sign a free agent. Breeland is considered the best cornerback on the free-agent market, and he's coming off a solid season in which he finished with 50 tackles and an interception. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens have been aware of Smith's situation "for a little while," which may explain why the team brought in Breeland for a visit three weeks ago. Breeland left without signing a contract, and Zrebiec speculates it's because of "an asking price that was higher than the Ravens wanted to pay."

"He'd likely be a good primary backup to Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey if he's healthy," Stevens wrote.

Jimmy's Seafood has even started trying to lure Breeland to Baltimore.

Lardarius Webb: A reunion with Webb would make sense because of the familiarity factor. Webb played all eight of his NFL seasons in Baltimore, which means there wouldn't be a transition period that other free agents may require. Last season, Webb finished with 39 tackles and two interceptions while playing free safety.

"His rapport with the coaching staff and players make him an easy and quick fit into the lineup as a depth piece and insurance for further injury," Stevens wrote.

Robert McClain: While he doesn't have the name recognition for Baltimore fans like Breeland or Webb, McClain looks like he'd be a solid addition. The 30-year-old, who predominantly plays as a nickel cornerback, is coming off a season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he hauled in three interceptions.

"That's not terrible production for a guy still on the market," Stevens wrote. "Other teams are showing interest, and McClain is the type of signing you expect in a situation like this."

Check out all the free agent cornerbacks Stevens highlighted here.

Return Specialist Race Stalls During Colts Game

The battle to become Baltimore's return specialist did not have a clear victor after the preseason game against Indianapolis.

Both Tim White and Janarion Grant fumbled in the game, while White was also flagged for making an illegal fair catch signal. It was not a strong showing for either, and many view being the Ravens' return specialist as their prominent way of making the 53-man squad.

"There are too many crowded position groups to keep a returner you don't trust to secure the ball," WNST’s Luke Jones wrote.

Of the two, PennLive’s Aaron Kasinitz believes Grant's stock is currently higher because "he showed more elusiveness than White."

Grant averaged more yards on kick (25.5) and punt returns (13.0) than White, and was also on the field for 21 snaps as a wide receiver to White's four. That could also be a result of the timing of their fumbles – White's was early in the first quarter, while Grant's came during the fourth.

Despite having the early advantage, Grant wasn't able to firmly take control of the battle.

"Grant had a golden opportunity to gain a sizable advantage in the returner competition, but he failed to deliver," Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy wrote. "Despite Grant displaying his quickness and elusiveness, his fumble will be the biggest takeaway."

As for White, PressBox’s Bo Smolka fears his "star has fizzled the past few weeks." White was considered the favorite for the job entering the Indianapolis game despite missing Baltimore's second preseason game against the Rams due to an injury.

The positive for both White and Grant is that there's still two more preseason contests to make an impression, with one game being just three days away. A strong showing by either could make them the favorite for the job and not force the Ravens to look elsewhere on the roster for their return man.

"Chris Moore returning kicks and a veteran such as Willie Snead handling punts remain options," Jones wrote.

Greg Senat's Stock on the Rise

A solid performance against the Indianapolis Colts could help put rookie offensive tackle Greg Senat on the right path to making the 53-man roster.

When starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley had to leave the game in the second quarter due to a right knee strain, the Ravens chose to give Senat, a sixth-round pick out of small-school Wagner, an extended audition.

"He held his own," Levy wrote. "The Ravens could have utilized several different combinations, including shifting James Hurst to left tackle and inserting Jermaine Eluemunor or Bradley Bozeman at right guard, but they opted to sub in Senat."

According to Smolka, Senat "ended up playing 51 offensive snaps, second-most on the team behind offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr."

It's an encouraging sign for Senat that the Ravens entrusted him with the opportunity, and that the coaching staff felt comfortable enough with his performance to leave him in. If Senat continues to take advantage of his chances, he could work his way into being the primary backup at left tackle, where James Hurst and Alex Lewis have both started in their NFL careers.

Quick Hits

·       M&T Bank Stadium will be one of 10 NFL venues where concessionaire Aramark will feature beer bikes. The introduction of the BeerCycles is keeping in line with our effort to create more portable stations that can go where the fans are," said Aramark Senior Dir of Corporate Communications David Freireich.

Related Content

news

Ravens Give Their Take on 49ers' Brock Purdy

Lamar Jackson isn't buying into the Super Bowl preview talk. Maryland product Jake Funk talks about returning home. Ravens bring back Ben Mason, lose Travis Vokolek to Cardinals.
news

Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and others are not practicing, but Marcus Williams (groin) and Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field Wednesday.
news

Mailbag: How Will Ravens Make Up for the Loss of Keaton Mitchell?

What's the plan for blocking Nick Bosa and Chase Young? Will the Ravens get Zay Flowers more involved or change the run-pass ratio? What are the chances of meeting Joe Flacco in the playoffs?
news

Late for Work: Ravens-49ers Is the Best Regular-Season Game Since 2007

Not pursuing Lamar Jackson was a major blunder for QB-needy teams. Dan Orlovsky says the Ravens offense is like a chameleon. A host of Ravens are recognized for being the best at specific skills.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Are Unanimous No. 2 Heading Into Showdown With No. 1 49ers

The Ravens and 49ers are atop the Week 16 power rankings heading into their Christmas showdown.
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Ran Over the Jaguars

The Ravens' interior offensive line dominated. Breaking down the Jaguars' end-of-half situation. Lamar Jackson made on-time plays too.
news

Melvin Gordon III Signed to 53-Man Roster; Jake Funk to Practice Squad

Melvin Gordon III has joined the 53-man roster from the practice squad, while running back Keaton Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
news

A Star and Leader: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated in Multiple Ways

As the franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson has always been a leader, but teammates see him taking that role to a new level in his sixth NFL season.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is a 'Much Better Quarterback' Now Than His 2019 MVP Season

Analyst names Eric DeCosta a top five candidate for NFL Executive of the Year. Pat McAfee says, 'I love this Ravens team.' For Baltimore and Miami, 'the playoffs start right now.'
news

After Dominating With Their Rushing Attack, Ravens Adjust to Loss of Keaton Mitchell

John Harbaugh was happy with Baltimore's variation of the 'Tush Push'. Daniel Faalele took his game 'to another level.' The Ravens look to improve their third-down conversion percentage.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Jaguars

Lamar Jackson led the way on offense and Odafe Oweh was the highest-graded defensive player.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco and Browns Thriving on Comeback Wins

Mike Tomlin announces Mason Rudolph will take over as the starting quarterback for Week 16. The surging Bengals lose nose tackle D.J. Reader for the season, while Ja'Marr Chase is day-to-day. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising