Late for Work 8/28: Report: Ravens Could Be Top Candidate to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Report: Ravens Could Be Top Candidate to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

In this space nearly four months ago, I wrote: "As long as free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is available, there will be talk that the Ravens are in play to land the former No. 1-overall pick."

Clowney is still available, and yesterday Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported that the Ravens could be the leading candidate to sign the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

"A lot of people in the league believe that in the end, he's going to end up with the Baltimore Ravens," Pauline said on the latest episode of the NFL Draft Insiders podcast. "The Ravens need an upgrade with their pass rush. The belief from league insiders is don't be surprised if he ends up with the Baltimore Ravens."

Speculation about the Ravens having interest in Clowney goes all the way back to the spring of 2019, when there was talk that he could be traded by the Houston Texans. He ended up being dealt to the Seattle Seahawks last August.

Pauline's report comes several days after the Ravens terminated safety Earl Thomas III's contract. The move is expected to create an additional $6 million of salary cap space, according to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, but did it give the Ravens enough room to sign Clowney if they were so inclined?

Given that Clowney reportedly "hasn't budged" on his $17 million asking price, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec is skeptical.

"The Ravens have approximately $13 million of salary cap space, but they figure to want to enter Week 1 with at least half of that, just to maintain roster flexibility during a season that could feature roster volatility," Zrebiec wrote. "Would Clowney accept a one-year deal in the $6 million-$7 million range? That seems doubtful given his reported salary stance for much of the offseason. If the Ravens land him, they'd likely have to get creative or Clowney is going to have to accept far less money than he's reportedly seeking."

If the Ravens don't land Clowney, he still could end up in the AFC North, according to Pauline, who said the Pittsburgh Steelers might be interested. Clowney reportedly rejected a one-year, $15 million offer from the Cleveland Browns a few months ago but could ultimately land back there.

"A source close to Clowney told me the Pittsburgh Steelers have been poking their nose around to see if they can sign him. I don't think he's going to end up with the Steelers," Pauline said. "… With the Steelers, they're strapped at the cap. They don't have a lot of room. They'd have to make room and the situation would have to be right."

As for the Ravens, Zrebiec said there are more affordable options if they are looking to add a veteran pass rusher.

"Ezekiel Ansah, Clay Matthews, Terrell Suggs, Jabaal Sheard and Cameron Wake are still free agents and would come cheaper than Clowney," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens will have to decide whether any of them constitute a significant enough upgrade over what they already have to warrant bringing them in this late in the game."