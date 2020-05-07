Late for Work 5/7: Ravens Reportedly Among Four Teams 'Expressing Interest' in Jadeveon Clowney

However, DeCosta also said the Ravens' salary cap situation "could certainly change" and that if they had more room they'd likely use it on another outside linebacker/edge rusher and a veteran offensive lineman. He said the team has two ways to create cap space: long-term deals with Matthew Judon and Ronnie Stanley. DeCosta said the team has had dialogue with both players' agents.

Baltimore Beatdown's Spencer Schultz noted that the Ravens also could restructure some players' contracts if they truly have serious interest in signing Clowney.

"The Ravens have enough flexibility to pay Jadeveon Clowney on a one- or two-year deal, paying him somewhere around the franchise tag figure that Judon is currently under," Schultz wrote. "It's unlikely they do so, but entirely possible."

Patrick Queen Is Already Familiar With Ravens' Complex Defensive Schemes

It's not a coincidence that inside linebacker Patrick Queen played like a Raven at LSU. The first-round pick's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach was Dave Aranda, who has long been a student and admirer of Baltimore's defensive concepts, some of which he implemented at LSU.

"Queen's path to a likely starting job in Baltimore was as sudden and impressive as the 20-year-old himself," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "It evinced everything the Ravens covet in a defensive star: speed and strength, versatility and passion. But for Queen to become the first LSU player ever drafted by the Ravens, he also needed a coach whose career was shaped by the franchise."

When Aranda, who left LSU to become Baylor's head coach in January, was early in his coaching career 20 years ago, he formed a long-distance friendship with Mike Nolan, the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2002-2004.

"Whenever Nolan would see Aranda or Aranda would stop by Baltimore, the young coach would learn a little bit more," Shaffer wrote. "The Ravens' defensive staff in the early 2000s was teeming with bold ideas and rising stars: Marvin Lewis, Rex Ryan, Mike Smith, Jack Del Rio, Mike Pettine.

"But maybe no concept grabbed Aranda's attention like 'creepers,' or simulated pressures. By sending a second- or third-level defender — say, a linebacker or safety — after the quarterback and dropping a first-level defender — like an edge rusher — he could stress an offensive line's protection without sacrificing a player in coverage."

When Aranda was defensive coordinator at Utah State in 2012, coaches would find Aranda watching Ravens film at his desk, Shaffer wrote. "He recalled visits from former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees at other stops. Even as recently as last offseason, he hailed the team's approach to simulated pressures."

Queen, who seized a starting job at LSU four games into the 2019 season, thrived in Aranda's scheme. Aranda attributed Queen's success at inside linebacker partly to his skills as a running back, a position Queen played in high school.