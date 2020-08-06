Late for Work 8/6: Ravens Could Have Seven Future Hall of Famers on Roster 

In the running: QB Lamar Jackson, CB Marcus Peters, K Justin Tucker

Barnwell's analysis:

Jackson: "Winning an MVP in Year 2 obviously leaps Jackson into consideration on its own, but it doesn't seal it. … Jackson does an incredible job of avoiding hits and getting out of bounds, but there's naturally going to be questions about whether a quarterback can run the ball 10 times per game in the modern NFL and have a 15-year career as a starter. If he can follow in Patrick Mahomes' footsteps and win a Super Bowl this year, Jackson will have an impeccable résumé to start his career.

On a side note, Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said this about Jackson: "He doesn't have a bronze bust yet, but he's on his way."

Peters: "It's tough to rack up interceptions in the modern NFL, but Peters has 27 since entering the league, nine more than any other player. He has a stronger case than you think.

Tucker: "While Tucker would be the overwhelming choice as the best kicker in football, the Hall has elected just two full-time kickers in its history. Adam Vinatieri will eventually join Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen, but those guys averaged 22 seasons in the league. Tucker is only nine years in, and while he can kick for a long time if he stays healthy, asking anyone in the NFL to do anything for 13 more seasons is risky."

Work to do: RB Mark Ingram II, OT Ronnie Stanley, DE Calais Campbell

Ingram: "Ingram has made three Pro Bowls [but] he hasn't had a top-five season in terms of production or won a Super Bowl.

Stanley: "Stanley was a first-team All-Pro last season, which was his first serious recognition as a superstar. He could roll off a string of these nods in the years to come.

Campbell: "Campbell, who turns 34 next month, is probably going to miss out, which is a shame given how good he has been. … If Campbell can stay productive and win a ring or two with the Ravens, it might push him into more significant consideration."

I think Barnwell's breakdown is pretty accurate. The other current Raven I'd put in the "work to do" category to receive a gold jacket someday is Marlon Humphrey. The 2017 first-round pick has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league after being named to his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams last season.

Had guard Marshall Yanda not retired after last season, he'd obviously be on Barnwell's list, probably in the "likely" category. Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, currently a free agent, is another homegrown Raven who would be "likely". Retired safety Eric Weddle, who played three of his 13 seasons in Baltimore, also deserves Hall of Fame consideration.

Tavon Young Is Strong Candidate for Bounce-Back Season

A strong case can be made that the Ravens had the best secondary in the league last season, and it could be even better if cornerback Tavon Young can stay healthy. ESPN chose Young as the Ravens player most likely to have a bounce-back season in 2020.

Young, a 2016 fourth-round pick, missed last season after undergoing neck surgery. He also was sidelined for the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL. When healthy, however, Young has been a significant contributor.

"Young was the 20th-highest-graded corner in coverage in 2016 and even edged out Jalen Ramsey as the highest-graded rookie at the position," Pro Football Focus wrote. "We've seen a lot of good from Young, and now the injuries just need to stay away for him to get a chance to bounce back."

In 2018, Young scored two touchdowns off fumble recoveries, becoming one of four players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Young also had two sacks and an interception that year. As a rookie, Young started 11 games and made 53 tackles and two interceptions.