Late for Work 9/11: Pundits Near Unanimous in Ravens vs. Browns Picks 

Brandon Williams is critical in slowing the Browns' potent rushing attack.

Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz: "As a nose tackle, Williams can play a pivotal role in combating the Browns' rushing attack by occupying blockers to give [middle linebacker Patrick] Queen — and other teammates — more room to chase down ball-carriers. Baltimore last year suffered a 15-point loss to Cleveland in Week 4 when Williams sat out with a knee injury and then rolled to a 16-point victory in a Week 16 rematch when the veteran defender was on the field."

OT Orlando BrownJr.vs. DE Myles Garrett is a key matchup.

Kasinitz: "In Week 4 last year, star defensive end Myles Garrett routinely lined up across from Brown, and statistics suggest the Ravens' right tackle handled the challenge well. Garrett had just one tackle against Baltimore, and that contest was the only one of the Browns' first seven games in which the former top pick did not record a sack. Baltimore needs Brown to be back in top form Sunday, because Garrett carries the ability to disrupt the run game and burst into the backfield to bother Jackson."

Calais Campbell's first game as a Raven will be a memorable one.

Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens: "Cleveland's offensive line was a problem last year and while they did quite a bit to bolster it this offseason, they enter Week 1 with some injuries and a tough task. On the other side of the ball, newly acquired Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is looking to prove the doubters wrong. … Campbell dominates all game long, getting moved all over the place to create mismatches en route to taking down Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield four times in this game."

J.K. Dobbins will make an immediate impact.

ESPN's Jake Trotter: "Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins scores two touchdowns in his Ravens debut against a shorthanded Browns defense down multiple starters due to training camp injuries."

The Browns defense will slow the Ravens offense enough to keep it close.

Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms: "Joe Woods coming from the 49ers, the new [defensive] coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, he got to see this Baltimore offense a little last year … so at least he knows what to expect, and of course they have talent, too. So I'm taking the Ravens, but I'm going in a close one. I'm going to go 24-21 Baltimore."

The Browns are primed to pull an upset.