Late for Work 9/15: Three Ways Lamar Jackson's Passing Has Improved

With Dominant Performance, Ravens Quickly Shut Down Any Talk of a Letdown

For the third season in a row, the Ravens blew out their opponents in Week 1, but Sunday's blowout was different.

Unlike the past two seasons, the Ravens entered the season-opening contest as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Could they continue the dominance they showed during their 12-game winning streak last year, especially against a talented division rival that handed them their last regular-season loss?

It's just one game, but the answer was a resounding yes. And while the Ravens' lopsided win over the Browns may not have been completely unexpected, it shouldn't be taken for granted, especially considering the unique nature of this season as a result of the pandemic.

"They've won 13 straight regular-season games, and with the exception of the first (a brutal game they gutted out in Pittsburgh), there hasn't been even a single 'letdown' game they've been forced to survive," Press Box's Glenn Clark wrote. "It would have been easy for the pandemic, protests, the Earl Thomas drama, some personnel changes, a lack of 'atmosphere' in the stadium, strange procedures during practice, etc., to lead to a flatter performance — even if the Ravens ultimately survived against a lesser opponent. But that didn't happen. They overcame all of that AND the mundane nature of the circumstances to deliver just another brilliant performance."

Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens expressed a similar sentiment.

"With the dust of Week 1 settling, I'm sure we'll hear about how the Browns are the Browns just like we heard the Dolphins were awful last year," Stevens wrote. "But Cleveland was viewed by many as serious playoff contenders this season … at least before this game. The Browns have an undeniably talented roster, practically built like a fantasy football team.

"Look, it's a very long season and anything can happen over the final 15 games, so no one should be quick to make definitive statements. But for those that believed the Ravens were in for a massive letdown this season, evidence of the contrary can be found on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet."