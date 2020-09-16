Late for Work 9/16: Ravens Named Among Teams Who Could Pursue Allen Robinson 

"When last we saw the Ravens, they were being stunned at home by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round," BR wrote. "The Ravens ensured that wouldn't happen again, dominating the hapless Browns from start to finish in the biggest blowout of the week. The Ravens, just like the Chiefs, looked to be in midseason form."

Added USA Today's Nate Davis: "They've scored at least 38 points in seven of their last 17 regular-season outings. And it seems Jackson's command of offense is only expanding."

Gone are the days of being the underdog. Coming off the season they had last year, pundits expect the Ravens to compete for a Super Bowl as one of the NFL's best teams and they proved that against the Browns.

"The Ravens went 14-2 last season, but spent this offseason answering questions about their second straight disappointing playoff loss," Goldich wrote. "They are in the unenviable position of having to go through the entire regular season without being able to prove their doubters wrong until the playoffs start, but it was encouraging to see them pick up where they left off last regular season when they were thrashing teams."