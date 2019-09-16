Late for Work 9/16: Takeaways From Another Record-Setting Lamar Jackson Performance

"The secondary needs to tighten up and not give up large chunks of yards so easily," Ravens Wire's Chuck Mills wrote. "That's especially the case with a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the horizon."

Kasinitz tabbed the Cardinals' offensive scheme and tempo as the biggest challenges to Martindale's unit.

Safety Earl Thomas said the defense was slow to react Arizona's quick substitutions and Tony Jefferson said the home crowd "was so loud before certain snaps that it made it difficult for defensive players to bark out adjustment and play calls meant to combat the Air Raid offense."

"[Larry] Fitzgerald (104 receiving yards) found himself running free several times, hauling in a handful of deep passes from Murray," Kasinitz wrote. "Wide receivers Christian Kirk (114) and Damiere Byrd (45) sprung free on other plays, allowing Murray to pile up 349 passing yards on the game against what many consider a formidable Baltimore defensive backfield."

However, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec downplayed any major defensive concerns given how new the Cardinals' offense still is.

"The NFL is a week-to-week league, and the Cardinals are a difficult opponent to match up with because what they do is unique and there's still not a lot of tape out there of Murray running a Kingsbury offense," Zrebiec wrote. "In other words, it would probably be a bit unfair to conclude, after their multiple breakdowns Sunday, that the Ravens defense is in big trouble."

Jackson vs. Mahomes Rematch Already Garnering Hype

The Ravens face one of their biggest challenges of the season next week when they travel on the road to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Baltimore's 27-24 overtime loss last season was an instant classic, and you can bet the Jackson-Mahomes rematch is already garnering hype.