Late for Work 9/17: Brian Baldinger: Ravens Defense Has Improved at All Three Levels

Five Ravens Who Could Reset Market at Their Positions

It's often been noted that the Ravens' success at developing homegrown players the past several years will make it extremely difficult to keep them all when the time comes for contract extensions.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicted the next players to reset the market, and a number of Ravens were on the list. At the top was Jackson.

"Premier first-round quarterbacks get paid after three seasons now, and Jackson is well-positioned to follow Deshaun Watson and [Patrick] Mahomes into the $40 million-per-year threshold," Fowler wrote. "He looked great Week 1 with 275 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-25 passing. An encore to an MVP season would force the issue with Baltimore."

The player protecting Jackson's blind side, Ronnie Stanley, has emerged as the league's premier left tackle.

"The tackle market pushed beyond $20 million annually thanks to [Laremy] Tunsil, who had the unique leverage of the Texans trading two first-round picks to get him," Fowler wrote. "The buzz is that Stanley wants an even bigger number, which is probably why this isn't done yet. But it will be."

Another offensive lineman, center Matt Skura, is an under-the-radar possibility to reset the market at his position, according to Fowler.

"Baltimore tendered Skura at $2.1 million despite his coming off major knee surgery, which is a good sign," Fowler wrote. "If Skura plays well early in the year, don't be surprised if Baltimore tries to get a deal done."

Turning to the defensive side of the ball, Marlon Humphrey and the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore are the next cornerbacks in line for market-setting contracts.

"These first-round picks from the 2017 class have entered the elite discussion," Fowler wrote. "Both teams looked into signing them before Week 1, in lieu of the inflating cornerback market thanks to [Jalen] Ramsey and Tre'Davious White ($17 million per year), but couldn't reach an agreement."

Judon is another under-the radar possibility to be the highest-paid player at his position, Fowler contended.