Late for Work 9/17: Greg Roman Would Win Assistant Coach of Year 

Before the start of the regular season, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote that Roman and Jackson are an ideal fit.

"It's hard to imagine a better coach for Lamar Jackson than Greg Roman," Rosenthal wrote. "Elevated to offensive coordinator in January after influencing the Ravens' running game as an assistant in 2018, Roman has the chops to get weird. He helped Colin Kaepernick be a supernova for a few seasons in San Francisco and worked with Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo. After building the Lamar offense on the fly at midseason last year, Roman now has an entire offseason to do his worst."

So far, Roman's "worst" has made the Ravens the best offense in the NFL after two weeks. The Ravens lead the league with 541.5 yards of total offense per game.

Steve Young on Patriots: AFC is a Wrap

As impressive as the Ravens have been on both sides of the ball -- they have the No. 2 defense in the league, allowing just 274. 5 yards per game -- it's obviously too early to be talking about a deep playoff run.

It would be pointless anyway, according to ESPN analyst Steve Young, who said the AFC Championship Game is already a done deal: It'll be a rematch of last year's game between the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, and the result will likely be the same.

The Hall of Fame quarterback crowned the Patriots during last night's "Monday Night Countdown" show.

"It's a wrap in the AFC except for the Chiefs," Young said. "I know that's going to make the Buffalo Bills mad, it's going to make the Ravens, a lot of teams, the Chargers. … To me, it's a wrap to the championship game.

"[The Patriots] are going to take the division. They face the Chiefs in early December; they win that game, they get home field. We've seen this movie so many times. Why would we think it'd be anything different?"

Young's based his opinion in large part on the Patriots' acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown.