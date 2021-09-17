Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes is Mr. September and it's already been a painful month (literally) for the Ravens.

CBS Sports' John Breech: "Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in the month of September and there's no way I can pick against that. Not only is he 11-0 during the first month of the season, but he's also 3-0 against Lamar Jackson. Also, the Ravens are going into this game on a short week, they had to fly across the country after an emotional loss on Monday and they're banged up. I think I'll take the Chiefs."

The Ravens need to do a better job of protecting the ball than they did in Week 1.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher: "In Week 1 against the Raiders, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the football, as the team fumbled four times in total, losing two of them. Three of those came from quarterback Lamar Jackson (two were lost), while one came from wideout Devin Duvernay. If the Ravens are going to have any chance of beating the Chiefs in Week 2, they will have to do a better job at protecting the football, as giving possession to the Kansas City offense off of a turnover is a recipe for disaster."

It won't be easy, but the Ravens can beat the Chiefs.

NBC's Chris Collinsworth: "I guess the question is: can the Ravens beat these guys? And my answer would be they absolutely can beat Kansas City. They absolutely can because they match up well running the football. They've always run the ball well. But you've got to be so good and so consistent and not make mistakes, and that's hard because they're going to answer everything you do."

As the injuries continue to mount for the Ravens, the Chiefs are operating at full strength.