Late for Work 9/22: What Will Ravens Do to Add Depth at Cornerback?

What Will Ravens Do to Add Depth at Cornerback?

With a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes coming up on Monday night, the main question coming out of Sunday's win is what the Ravens will do to fill the void created by nickel cornerback Tavon Young's season-ending knee injury.

After Young suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter, Anthony Averett was the next man up. The third-year cornerback played on the outside, while All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey moved into the slot.

"Perhaps, the most seamless move would be using [Jimmy] Smith as a full-time cornerback again and putting him on the outside with Humphrey moving inside, where he played well last year," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Anthony Averett would then take over the fourth cornerback role. The Ravens could also just opt to use Averett in Young's role and keep having Smith play some safety, which is potentially important given the Ravens' lack of depth there."

Young's departure leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks on the active roster, so they'll most likely add one, whether it's by promoting someone off the practice squad or signing a free agent.

"Cornerback is a position where the demand around the league far exceeds the supply," Zrebiec wrote. "Current corners available include Prince Amukamara, Tramaine Brock and Morris Claiborne. The Ravens could sign a veteran corner for some insurance, but it will probably take a bit for them to get up to speed and learn the defense.