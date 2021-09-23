Late for Work 9/23: Did Ravens Prove They Can Win In Postseason With Their Style of Offense?

Press Box's Glenn Clark said the verdict is already in as to whether the Ravens can win a Super Bowl with this offense because the win over the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes was such a convincing closing argument.

"The last bastion of 'proof' that this run-heavy, Lamar Jackson-led offense COULDN'T win a Super Bowl was the fact that they hadn't been able to beat the AFC's standard-bearers in their first three tries," Clark wrote. "The argument was that they couldn't beat good teams once upon a time. And then they started beating Russell Wilson's Seahawks and Tom Brady's Patriots. The next argument was that they couldn't come from behind down multiple scores to win a playoff game if they needed to. Then they did that.

"But no matter how much it might have bothered Ravens fans, the Chiefs issue was very much real. While it was never a certainty that the Ravens would have had to beat the Chiefs in order to win a Super Bowl, there was a preponderance of evidence that suggested they might. And it wasn't just that they had lost in their last two attempts at beating the Chiefs, it's that they inexplicably got away from their identity in doing so. This time they fell behind, yet stayed completely true to their identity and won anyway. That matters so much."

Clark's point about the Ravens beating good teams with Jackson as the starting quarterback is well-taken. In addition to the Seahawks, Patriots and now the Chiefs, Jackson has led the Ravens to wins over the Bills, Browns (twice), Titans, Colts, Texans and Chargers in seasons in which those teams made the playoffs.

The win over the Chiefs is just the latest bit of evidence. But as Clark asserted, it's the most compelling.

"The Ravens beat the Chiefs playing bully ball. They grinded it out, stole their opponents' hearts and rammed it down their throat when the game was on the line," Clark wrote. "They played their brand of football and the best team in the league couldn't stop them from winning. Lamar Jackson, contrary to the ABSOLUTELY BATSH*T OPINION that he should run the ball less and they should prioritize him throwing the ball 50 times a game or whatever stupid thing otherwise intelligent people have suggested in recent years, ran the hell out of the ball and beat the friggin' Kansas City Chiefs.