Late for Work 9/24: Defense Is Most Reassuring Part of Win; Confusion on Blocked Field Goal

Though the pass rush was better in general, a contributing factor was also a strong showing from the secondary, which Head Coach John Harbaugh referred to as "phenomenal."

Keenum is known for distributing the football quickly, and getting it into the hands of his talented receivers like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. He wasn't able to do that effectively in Baltimore though because a lot of times, Denver's receivers weren't open.

"Really solid game from Marlon Humphrey, who looked strong in coverage on Emmanuel Sanders," Wolfman wrote. "But I was very impressed to see Tavon Young step up after a disappointing game against the Bengals. He was the strongest cornerback on the day."

It wasn't all rave reviews for the secondary though as Pro Football Focus believed that "drops and inaccurate throws prevented Denver from putting up more points."

It should also be noted that the defense did well without having key members of the unit, including Mosley, cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Willie Henry. When the defense has all of its players available again, it should be even better.

Broncos Pass Rush Has Quiet Afternoon: After a rough showing by the offensive line in Week 2, many pundits believed Denver's pass rush, led by Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, would consistently disrupt Baltimore's passing game.

Instead, the offensive line held its ground and the plan put together by Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was well executed. Denver managed just two sacks, while Miller finished the game with two sacks, as well as two offsides penalties.

"The Ravens used play action, quick slants, help from tight ends and other schemes to buy Flacco time or quicken the timing of throws," Smolka wrote. "In general, it was successful."

Miller moved throughout Denver's defensive line, trying to find an opening which he ultimately didn't find. Tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst blocked Miller the most. On Hurst, The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote he "played one of the best games of his career."

Stanley also stood out, and scored a 3.5 rating from PFF.