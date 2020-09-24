Late for Work 9/24: Kurt Warner: One Thing Ravens Must Avoid vs. Chiefs

Kurt Warner: Ravens Will Struggle If Jackson Tries to Keep Up With Mahomes Throwing the Ball

In yesterday's Late for Work, we looked at how ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, thinks the Ravens could "door stomp" the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Today, it's another former quarterback turned NFL analyst, Kurt Warner, who believes the Ravens could be in danger if they try to get into a shootout.

Despite Lamar Jackson's improvement as a passer a year after leading the NFL in touchdown throws, NFL Network's Warner said it would be a mistake for the Ravens if they attempt to have Jackson keep up with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in regard to throwing the ball.

"The key in this game is don't get away from what you do," Warner said. "When they played last year, it felt to me like [the Ravens] were always looking at Patrick Mahomes on the other sideline. It felt like they had to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, so they got away from the run game and the play action and what they did, and they started to throw the ball and spread out and ask Lamar Jackson to do something that didn't fit his comfort level.

"And so, to me, it's play your game and believe that your team as a whole is good enough to beat this Kansas City Chiefs team. But if you get away from what makes you you, I think they probably will struggle again and Patrick Mahomes will have his way."

Warner's representation of the Ravens' 33-28 loss to the Chiefs last year isn't entirely accurate. While Jackson did throw a season-high 43 passes in the game, it's not as if the Ravens didn't run the ball — they rushed 32 times for 203 yards.

Plus, the majority of Jackson's passes came in the second half. The Ravens trailed, 23-7, at halftime and 30-13 after three quarters.