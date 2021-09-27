Late for Work 9/27: Justin Tucker Shocks the World With Record-Breaking Field Goal

Full Reaction From Justin Tucker's Record-Breaking Field Goal
As Justin Tucker lined up a 66-yard field goal attempt, NFL Next Gen Stats gave him a 10% chance of making it.
They didn't account for Tucker to take an extra step back, and deploy a crow-hop, to find the extra power to bounce the football off the crossbar and in for a game-winning, record-breaking kick.
The football realm was stunned; shock flooded social media.
After the dust settled, Tucker's teammates took to Twitter with the same message: He's the greatest of all time.
As for the field goal, if the completion and record-setting nature weren't already extraordinary, Tucker continued his streaks of being perfect in the final minute of regulation and 49 straight fourth-quarter field goal attempts.
Did the Ravens Dodge a Delay of Game Penalty?
What preceded Tucker's lengthy field goal has become a topic of conversation as the Ravens possibly averted a delay of game penalty. Many believe the Ravens should have been penalized, including Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett.
"[O]fficials appeared to miss a delay-of-game penalty that likely would have forced the Ravens into a Hail Mary situation," Birkett wrote. "On second-and-10 from the Detroit 48 with 7 seconds to play, Lamar Jackson threw incomplete after taking a snap that seemed to come after the play clock expired."
After the game, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell expressed his frustration with the officiating.
"There's nothing I can say to that, because it's the same thing," Campbell said. "Tomorrow you'll get an apology and it doesn't mean anything. That's life and that's the hand we were dealt. We still had an opportunity to — that was fourth-and-long [a few plays earlier], a long way to go, and we gave it up."
Marquise Brown Is Happier Than Anyone After Drops
Though Lamar Jackson was accurate throughout the day, his connection with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown wasn't its usual success. Hollywood had three drops on what could have been touchdowns.
"Otherwise, Jackson got little help from his receivers and was occasionally forced to run for his life when he couldn't find anything open downfield," Zrebiec wrote.
After the third failed completion, Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke to Brown on the sideline to offer words of encouragement.
Even after a less-than-stellar performance, Brown still totaled 53 yards on three receptions and is averaging 78 yards per game. If he continues at this pace and plays all 17 games, he'll shatter the 1,000-yard mark with 1,331 yards.
Ravens Still Need to Improve Tackling
Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been a challenge to take down throughout his football career, and on Sunday he continued eluding tacklers.
This was an issue. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale discussed throughout the week.
PFF's Austin Gayle had linebackers Patrick Queen and Tyus Bowser combining for five missed tackles alone.
"While the defensive line held its own, the Ravens linebackers struggled mightily," Gayle wrote. "Both Patrick Queen and Tyus Bowser earned PFF grades under 50.0 and combined for five missed tackles and three first downs allowed in coverage."
Devin Duvernay Bounces Back From Fumble With First NFL Receiving Touchdown
Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Devin Duvernay was the hero on the goal line, corralling in a fumble from running back Ty'Son Williams at the 1-yard line and getting into the endzone for a touchdown.
But against the Lions, Duvernay lost the football on a punt return and caught a bit of a break with a Lions punt coverage gunner being penalized.
After the break, Duvernay redeemed his fumble with a 19-yard touchdown catch – his first career receiving touchdown.
Ravens Prepared for Lions Flea-Flicker Attempt
Early in the game, the Lions attempted a flea-flicker with running back D'Andre Swift and quarterback Jared Goff. The attempt was unsuccessful, and due to a unique ruling, the Lions were fortunate not to lose possession of the football.
Not all agreed with the decision from the referees.
