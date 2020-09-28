Late for Work 9/28: Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Says He Hasn't Slept Much Preparing for Ravens 

Pundits Highlight Top Matchups to Watch Against Chiefs

Other than Jackson vs. Mahomes, there's going to be plenty of exciting individual matchups to watch. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec highlighted some of the most important ones fans should have their eyes on.

Tyre Phillips vs. Chris Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. vs. Frank Clark

The Texans made Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket last week, totaling four sacks and five quarterback hits. It's something the Chiefs will try to replicate, and they have the ability to do so with two talented pass rushers.

"Both Phillips and Brown have struggled a bit through the first two weeks and Jones and Clark are two of the league's best," Zrebiec wrote. "Clark beat Brown for a sack last year. Both matchups should have the Ravens' full attention. The best way for the Ravens to slow those two guys down is to run at them early and often."

Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox reiterated Zrebiec's comments, saying that containing Jones is one of the Ravens' keys to victory.

"As one of the best players in the NFL at his position, Jones has a habit of wrecking games," Cox wrote. "The Ravens cannot afford to let Jones derail their offense. Center Matt Skura and Phillips have had up-and-down performances so far this season. The interior of the offensive line will have to hold up better against Jones, particularly on third-and-long passing situations."

Matthew_Judon vs. Mitchell Schwartz _

One way to slow down Mahomes is getting to him in the pocket, and that will be the primary goal for Judon. He'll be up against Pro Football Focus' top-rated offensive tackle, Mitchell Schwartz.

"Judon has given Schwartz, one of the league's best, and the Chiefs offensive line some issues over the past two years," Zrebiec wrote. "Last season, Judon had a sack, four tackles and four of the Ravens' eight hits on Mahomes. In the 2018 meeting, Judon had a sack and five quarterback hits. The Chiefs have brought out the best in Judon and the Ravens will need him to be one of their best players Monday."

According to Kasinitz, the Ravens have blitzed Mahomes 40 times in two meetings, including 23 times in the 2018 matchup.

"There is at least some statistical evidence supporting the merits of regularly running additional rushers toward Mahomes: In 2018, the Chiefs went 1-3 when Mahomes faced at least 10 blitzes (the Ravens represent the only win)," Kasinitz wrote. "But that's a small sample size, and teams tend to blitz more when they're leading, potentially skewing these numbers."

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Perhaps one of the most exciting matchups to watch will be between talented rookies on both sides of the ball.

"Ravens rookie linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison trying to tackle running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be a terrific rookie matchup," Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner wrote. "Edwards-Helaire has obviously balled out through two weeks, but Queen hasn't gotten up to speed nearly as quickly — he's earned a 42.0 overall grade having allowed seven catches for 66 yards already."

Queen has been the instant-impact rookie the Ravens were hoping for when they selected him in the first round. He's racked up 17 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in two games, while Harrison has added five tackles and one pass defended.

As dangerous as the Chiefs offense is coming off a Super Bowl title, it's even more potent with the addition of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"This game will be a good test for Queen and Harrison, depending on how much the latter plays," Zrebiec added. "Reid's creative play calling and Mahomes' brilliance make it tough for everybody on defense, but they'll certainly challenge the Ravens in the middle of the field. … [Damien] Williams and [LeSean] McCoy are gone, but Kansas City's running game looks even more formidable with the arrival of Edwards-Helaire. Queen and Harrison's speed should help as long as Kansas City isn't able to exploit their inexperience too much."

