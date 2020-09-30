Late for Work 9/30: 'Back Off on the Doom and Gloom for the Ravens'

"One game is hardly cause for panic," Davenport wrote. "But seeing the Ravens get outclassed on both sides of the ball has to be a big concern for John Harbaugh. Mahomes and the Chiefs have now eluded Jackson three times, and given how this game went, it's hard to imagine a fourth meeting in the playoffs going much differently."

The Chiefs are the better team right now, or at least the better team Monday night. With the 34-20 win, Kansas City has beaten the Ravens three years in a row, and by a wider margin each time. But a lot can happen between now and the end of season.

Cowherd compared the Ravens-Chiefs situation to that of the Packers-49ers last season, when San Francisco soundly defeated Green Bay in the regular season and again in the NFC Championship Game.

On the other hand, let's not forget what happened with the Ravens and Denver Broncos in 2012. In Week 15, the Broncos stormed into M&T Bank Stadium in Week 15 and routed the Ravens, 34-17, in a game that wasn't as close as the final score would suggest (sound familiar?).

When the teams met again four weeks later, the Ravens knocked off the top-seeded Broncos in Denver and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Moreover, did the Ravens team that handled the Browns on the road, 31-15, in Week 16 last year even remotely resemble the squad that was trampled by Cleveland at home, 40-25, in Week 4?

Fox Sports Radio's Jason Smith said anyone writing off the Ravens needs to pump the brakes.

"I don't see why suddenly the sky is falling for the Ravens," Smith said. "Do the Ravens have issues? Sure, but every team in the NFL has issues. … There are 30 teams in the NFL, maybe not 31 because of the Chiefs, who will say [to the Ravens], I will trade your problems for mine. … The Ravens are fine.

"What they have built the last couple years with Lamar Jackson taking over as quarterback till now is still pretty bleepin' good, and anybody else would change problems with you. So let's just back off the whole doom and gloom for the Ravens right now."

Smith acknowledged that the Ravens still have to prove they can beat the Chiefs, but it's not an insurmountable task if they were to meet again in January.