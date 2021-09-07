Late for Work 9/7: What Lamar Jackson's Critics Are Overlooking in the 'Figuring Him Out' Debate 

What Lamar Jackson's Critics Are Overlooking in the 'Figuring Him Out' Debate

Instead of debating whether opposing defenses will figure out Lamar Jackson this season, perhaps the question that should be posed is this: Will this be the season Jackson fully figures out how to prevent opposing defenses from figuring him out?

But no one seems to be asking that question. Go figure.

The fact is that Jackson has heard all the noise and he's putting in the work to improve aspects of his passing game, specifically being more consistent throwing outside the numbers and accuracy.

"The interesting thing is that the question [about defenses figuring him out] doesn't get asked of many other quarterbacks like it does of Jackson, as if Jackson's success is rooted in some sort of schematic shell game that'll be up once defensive coaches figure out which walnut the pea is under," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "And as if Jackson can't work, like other quarterbacks famously do, to stay ahead of all that.

"So if you want to say the league's figuring Jackson out, just know that he's figuring out a few things, too, and the guys in Baltimore are quietly excited. About where it might take him and about where it might take them."

Breer noted that Jackson has been working with Adam Dedeaux — a mechanics coach at 3DQB for a significant chunk of the NFL's starters — on his footwork and opening his hips to the target on his throws. The results have been apparent in practice.

"And like Jackson said, his spiral's tighter, and he's more accurate to parts of the field that he's never been before — something one Panthers staffer told me he noticed in saying Jackson's ball, that day, 'looked like it was coming out of a JUGS machine,'" Breer wrote.

"The truth, though, is that this is all a natural evolution for a quarterback committed to taking his game to another level. It's just that, for one reason or another, the outside focus on Jackson has been on some imaginary wall he's bound to hit, maybe because other mobile quarterbacks have hit one in the past, while he's focused on climbing over it."

At practice, Jackson has focused on staying patient in the pocket rather than tucking the ball and running it as soon as the opportunity presents itself. It's not that Jackson is going to stop doing what makes him special, but he knows he and the offense will be tougher to defend if his game continues to grow.

"I don't want to be too early [running]. I want to see things develop, see if I can hit my guy early in his route, or coming out of his route — first window, second window," Jackson said. "I wanted to be able to take it and see what works versus certain coverages, that's all it was. It wasn't me trying not to run or win from the pocket. I'm trying to win regardless, whether it's from the pocket or doing what I do."

The next step for Jackson is to take the progress he's made during the offseason into the regular season.

"Jackson's spent the whole offseason trying to catch up on what he hasn't been able to do yet," Breer wrote. "And while he's diplomatic in answering if he's been misperceived in the process — 'With the people that keep doubting me, I guess I am' — it's pretty clear he's heard things this offseason that he's gotten used to hearing his whole life.