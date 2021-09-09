Late for Work 9/9: What Are the Key Questions Ravens Must Answer to Win the Super Bowl?

Can the rushing offense still be the NFL's best without J.K. Dobbins?

"The Ravens will have to replace his production with Gus Edwards and surprise training camp star Ty'Son Williams, who spent most of last season on the practice squad. As good as Dobbins is, Jackson is the one indispensable piece at the heart of Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's running attack. We've seen him thrive with a rotating crew of backs over the last three seasons, so don't be surprised if the ground game rolls on relatively unaffected, with the 6-foot, 220-pound Williams producing more than anyone could have envisioned two months ago."

Will the offense look notably different in 2021?

"Roman faced criticism from several prominent analysts who said his passing concepts were too rudimentary to free up the team's wide receivers. [John] Harbaugh defended his coordinator's game plans, but pressure will ratchet up if the Ravens run into familiar roadblocks this year. Can Roman adjust, as critics have suggested he did not in previous stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Bills? It's a question fans will ask from Week 1 until January."

Will they survive a tough late-season schedule?

"November was the brutal month in 2020 as the Ravens played their most difficult stretch of opponents at the same time they confronted injuries to essential players and a COVID-19 outbreak. Had they not faced an easier stretch over their last five games, they might not have recovered to make the playoffs.