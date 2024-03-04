Late for Work: Ravens Have 'Myriad of Options' in Free Agent Running Back Market

Ravens Have 'Myriad of Options' in Free Agent Running Back Market

The free agent running back market for 2024 is loaded with proven veterans. Stars include Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Saquon Barkley, along with another dozen players who have been big contributors. This bodes well for the Ravens who are looking to add to their depth chart.

"Free agency, though, will offer the Ravens myriad opportunities," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "They haven't traditionally spent big money in the open market on the position but lining up a game-breaker such as Henry, Jacobs or Barkley behind a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson is an enticing proposition for a team that has mostly adhered to a running back-by-committee approach in recent years."

Many pundits have linked Henry to Baltimore, including ESPN’s Aaron Schatz.

"A lot of people are putting two and two together on this one, including other ESPN analysts. Although the Ravens have not spent big at running back in the past, this marriage would make sense," Schatz wrote. "J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both free agents, and the Ravens could use a hard-running, physical back -- particularly because they liked to go for it on fourth-and-short (but not in 2023) and needed someone to get those tough yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ability to attract defensive attention would likely recharge Henry's numbers, and none of the Ravens' opponents would want to encounter Henry in the open field."

If the Ravens aren't willing to spend big, there are options, Zrebiec wrote.

"Baltimore could opt to go the safer and cheaper route by signing a player such as (Zach) Moss or (D'Andre) Swift, both of whom are coming off strong seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively," Zrebiec wrote. "Pairing one of them with (Justice) Hill, (Keaton) Mitchell (when healthy) and a mid-round rookie would represent a strong combination, as well."

Paying for a player at the second tier of the running back market may be where the Ravens go, Zrebiec notes, as their offseason priorities and cap space will push them to rebuild other areas.